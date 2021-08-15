Vaccine ratios vs. Wuhan Virus ratios

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is one of the largest hospital networks in Georgia. Its Wuhan Virus data are widely used by the local media and other organizations throughout northeast Georgia. This week, NGHS tweeted out a graphic (see below) that has been circulated by those pushing the Wuhan Virus vaccine.

Getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus reduces your risk of developing severe or critical symptoms or even dying from COVID-19. You still have the power to protect yourself and the people you love. Visit https://t.co/ojBmsVHPN2 to get the facts and find a shot near you. pic.twitter.com/k2Pqv4UZoC — NGHS (@myNGHS) August 9, 2021

The implication is that, given the data, if you're "fully vaccinated," your chances of testing positive for the Wuhan Virus, requiring hospitalization because of the Wuhan Virus, or dying from the Wuhan Virus are minuscule. Vaccine apologists need to be asked: if these small ratios are justification for getting vaccinated, why are other small ratios ignored when Wuhan Virus policy is being made?

I've long made the case that the actual data — especially where the young and healthy are concerned — on the Wuhan Virus are being ignored. For example, from the tweet above, we see that, according to NGHS and the Georgia Department of Public Health data, if you're vaccinated, your chances of dying from the Wuhan Virus are 0.00058%.

If you're zero to 17 years old, your chances of dying from the Wuhan Virus are even smaller, 0.00048%. (There are just over 73 million Americans ages zero to 17 and 354 deaths in that same age range.) Yet the NGHS and the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) advocate widespread masking, including masks for school-age children. (Note: The GDPH doesn't directly say this on its website, but on its "COVID-19 Guidance" page, under "Education," it links to the CDC's page on "K-12 Schools Guidance.")

There can be little doubt that similar tactics are playing out in other U.S. states. School boards and public health bureaucrats throughout the U.S. continue to ignore the data as they push for universal masking in schools. Don't stand for it, America!

