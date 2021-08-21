Tucker Carlson sees coverup plot behind announcement FBI found little evidence of coordination among Jan. 6 demonstrators

Most conservative commentators have reacted with glee to a report from Reuters that:

The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials.

“FBI Destroys Insurrection Narrative,” headlined Legal Insurrection. And it’s hard to avoid a sense of triumph that a ridiculous slur against Trump supporters, a plot worthy of comparison to the Reichstag Fire in its effort to discredit opposition, has been repudiated, albeit anonymously from 4 sources.

But Tucker Carlson, the most important conservative commentator of the moment, takes his reasoning a full step farther. In a segment of the Friday edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, he asked, “Why is the FBI exonerating people?”

After reviewing the months of the 180 degrees opposite narrative, put out by the FBI and broadcast by the progressive media, that an organized insurrection took place, he suggests a sinister motive behind the leaked story to Reuters. “If there was organization going on, some of it came from the feds.”

As has often been the case, the FBI placed informants, or perhaps agents provocateur is the better term, among the demonstrators. In fact, there are upwards of 20 unindicted co-conspirators from the January 6 incident, and a good number of these may have been ringleaders on the FBI payroll, escaping prosecution for acts that were worse than the crimes for which others have been prosecuted.

Dropping the allegations of coordinated activity, aka, insurrection from the charges would allow these unindicted co-conspirators to avoid being called as witnesses by those who otherwise might have been charged with crimes of conspiracy.

