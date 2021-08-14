Tucker Carlson on the utter horror of our pullout from Afghanistan

Quite often, I must resist the temptation to fall back on Tucker Carlson videos because he expresses so well something I've wanted to write. However, when it comes to America's utterly ignominious retreat from Afghanistan on Biden's watch, it's impossible for me to do better than Tucker did. In a few minutes, he reminds us of America's disgraceful retreat from Saigon, of the endless treasure we lost in Afghanistan (not just money, but the lives, happiness, and well-being of tens of thousands of men), and of the architects of the disaster who never pay a price — although the Afghanis are paying a terrible price.

So here's Tucker, along with his interview with Erik Prince. After watching the video, I've got a few more words from an astute friend:

Former Navy Seal: There should be a lot of people in Washington getting fired | https://t.co/cdbT2xoZkY — Bookwormroom (@Bookwormroom) August 14, 2021

But wait! There's more awfulness when you understand that the Chinese have already made huge inroads into Afghanistan. Here's my friend's extremely astute email on the subject:

So, as shocking as the Taliban advance footage may be, that is NOTHING compared to the underlying message of incompetence, dereliction, and quite possibly corruption. One of the basic tenets of military withdrawal is that, if you can't take materiel and equipment with you, you render it useless so it can't be used against you. Every trained military person knows this and had done so for millennia. Capitulation or defeat are the only normal circumstances where this doesn't happen — because you're dead and or otherwise can't act. I don't see that being the case here. What we're seeing now is a new phenomenon — healthy undefeated troops effectively giving their enemy their own arms as they walk away. There is no excuse. Every Humvee, every drone, every ammunition crate, should be DESTROYED before withdrawal. The Biden administration and the Biden administration generals in charge of this dereliction are effectively giving our technology to the Chinese waiting in the wings, and to the Taliban knocking on the door of our embassy in Kabul. It is shameful. And I have to ask, is it corrupt also? Was there some kind of deal struck? Why else would we leave intact usable arms, materiel, and munitions for our enemies? Cui bono? Clearly the ultimate beneficiaries are the CCP. Does the CCP have some kind of leverage that could bring about what would otherwise be military insanity?

I really have nothing to add. We retire from a bloody and ultimately pointless fray humiliated and insanely stupid or, possibly, deeply compromised.

Image: Taliban seize abandoned American weapons and supplies

