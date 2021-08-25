Trump’s epic attack ad against Joe Biden

If you were wondering whether President Trump intends to run again, the ad he just dropped attacking Joe Biden seems to say, “Yes, I’m still in the game.” It is one of the most vicious (and deservedly so) ads that I have ever seen. That’s not because Trump has unusually mean or brilliant people working for him. The sad fact is that the ads against Biden write themselves.

Usually, political ads are made for a specific purpose: “Vote for me.” “Block that initiative.” “Donate money to someone.” This ad, though, exists solely to destroy Joe Biden. Or rather, considering that Biden is destroying himself, to give Biden the coup de grâce.

The ad is formulated as so many political attack ads are: It has a voice-over from the politician under attack, paired with footage of events that show how dismal his predictions and promises were or how badly he lied to the American people. What makes it so powerful is the growing list of Biden’s terrible failures.

After a quick nod to rising inflation, the broken southern border, and the grotesqueries of Biden’s COVID policies, the ad shifts its focus to Afghanistan. And it’s all there: The failed predictions, the callousness, the disaster on the ground, the trapped Americans, the terrified Afghans, the moment when a super gay “intern” took over the West Wing, China’s moves on Afghanistan, and, perhaps most telling of all, the mainstream media turning against Biden for his gross incompetence:

The Democrats had their coup and now Americans and Afghans are paying the price. But it’s bigger than that. Since the end of WWII, America has been the world’s ballast. When she’s steady, so is the rest of the world.

While the Democrats may have despised Trump, the reality is that he kept a steady hand on the helm of the ship of state, making for an exceptionally peaceful four years around the world. (Not a time of complete peace, obviously, but a time without major geopolitical disruption.)

Now, with America’s ship of state foundering badly, the world’s bad actors will see their opportunities. Most people are making bets about when China will move against Taiwan. There’ll be realignments in the rest of the world too. Already, the Saudis have entered into a joint military cooperation deal with Russia.

If the feds continue to print so many dollars that they have all the value of Weimar Republic money, China will push to become the world’s reserve currency. Then, we’re really in trouble.

Joe’s not going to resign (and Mrs. Joe Biden will side with him on that). However, he’s going to be pushed out anyway and we’ll end up with Cacklin’ Kamala. In other words, out of the frying pan and into the cracklin’, cacklin’ fire. We’re no longer a shining city on a hill. We’re a broken-down slum down by the swamp.

Having said all that depressing stuff, I do believe that the American spirit still exists within us and that we can claw the country back—and maybe save the world while we’re at it.

Image: Biden’s position on Afghanistan (edited in Pixlr). Rumble screen grab.