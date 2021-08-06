Trump is still living rent free in their heads

President and Mrs. Trump left town months ago. Normally, the guy who loses sort of disappears from the conversation. After all, he lost. Yet, Democrats can't stop talking about # 45. What's going on?

According to a very interesting article by David Catron, the Democrats are really worried:

First, a reality check concerning the 2020 election: Biden didn’t win a popular vote landslide as the Democrats still claim. According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) totals, he won 81,268,924 of 158,383,403 ballots cast. In other words, 77,114,479 people voted for Trump or one of the third-party candidates. That nearly 49 percent of the voters cast ballots against Biden, despite the unprecedented support he received from the media and Big Tech cannot fail to worry rational Democrats. Nor can they help being unnerved by a poll conducted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) that strongly suggests their anemic 2020 congressional showing portends worse results in 2022.

By the way, the aforementioned poll shows Democrats falling behind Republicans by a half-dozen points on a generic ballot in battleground districts. Again, we are talking about battleground districts.

Trump's candidate in the special election in Texas did not win. However, both ran radio ads supporting Trump all the way. It came down to Jake Ellzey being a better candidate winning. I would have voted for Ellzey if I lived in that district.

In Ohio, Trump's candidate did win.

My view is that the Ohio election is a better indication of President Trump's influence, but it's early. The former president has accumulated a lot of money for the fight. Don't underestimate the value of cash in battleground districts.

Of course, the best thing going for President Trump is Biden's policies: gasoline and everything else going up, the collapse of the U.S.-Mexico border and now the virus is throwing everyone a nasty curve ball.

So Trump lives rent free in their heads and they can't evict him.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: Gage Skidmore