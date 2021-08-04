To mask or not to mask: Biden administration takes all sides on mask mandate

Joe Biden is famous for his gaffes, garbled statements, and inchoate public speeches.

Sure enough, it's the same with his mask guidance.

As the delta variant spreads, is he calling for masks? Not calling for masks? Or something else?

No one can say for sure, but we do seem some weird variants from his top COVID policy advisors.

Get a load of this guy, as noted by the Conservative Treehouse:

National Institute of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins wants to show America just how insufferably nuts the United States healthcare industry has become. So, he goes on television and tells parents the best advice from the scientists, who are guiding public health policy, is for parents to wear face masks inside their homes if they have unvaccinated children. Knowing the words coming out of his mouth are absolutely nuts, the Director of the NIH says: “I know it seems weird, but it is the best way to protect your kids.”

There's also him, the University of Minnesota's Dr. Michael Osterholm, who served on the Biden transition team for COVID response, and apparently continues to serve as a "shadow advisor" to the Biden administration on COVID, according to this report.

According to Fox News:

Former President Biden COVID-19 adviser and top epidemiologist Michael Osterholm admitted that typical paper masks are ineffective and suggested that Americans may need to switch to heavier duty N-95 masks to battle the new wave of cases in an interview on CNN Monday. "We know today that many of the face cloth coverings that people wear are not very effective in reducing any of the virus movement in or out," Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said. "We need to talk about better masking," he continued. "We need to talk about N-95 respirators, which would do a lot for both people who are not yet vaccinated or not previously infected."

Basically, masks don't work, unless you've got an N95 surgical grade one. The rest are nonsense.is

A twitter video of his statements on CNN can be viewed here.

Osterholm is identified by Fox as a top epidemiologist and he sounds like a very credible doctor, so different from the medical-bureaucrat crowd we've been hearing from out of Washington. But obviously, his advice to Biden is just one voice, and his solution of N95s isn't very practical, given the relative rarity of the medical grade masks, and the vastness of the U.S. population. Meanwhile, the latest from Team Biden is for parents to mask up around their kids at home to prevent COVID, as if the constantly circulating air at home wouldn't make that utterly useless, is also being promoted and too bad about the social side effects of that, between parents and kids, letrar alone the other science which says that kids rarely get COVID and when they do, they have stronger immune systems that tend to beat it off handily unless they have a co-morbidity.

It all says that this is politics, and Democrats want Americans to mask up as a means of getting them to obey absurd commands, even as some experts openly state that masks don't work. Well, which is it? The Bidenites won't say, and that's a good case for not listening to them even if they do say.

They don't know what they're doing, and the conflicting voices coming from their administration simply illustrates it. Joe Biden ran for president with the claim that he'd handle COVID more competently than President Trump ever did. Chalk that up to another Biden lie. This administration is as inchoate as Old Joe on a bad day at the podium.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.