The tyranny that happens in New York doesn’t stay in New York

As we continue our journey through the eternal Corona madness that has forever changed our lives, it’s hard to believe that New York was once known as The Empire State. The only Empire that exists today is the socialist kingdom that generations of corrupt Democrats established by making election rigging a fine art.

Summer is supposed to be the best time in NY. We have great weather, magnificent beaches and riverfronts, as well as streams and lakes that are some of the top recreation spots in the world.

This summer, especially, was supposed to be our chance to celebrate our Freedom. The lockdowns were over; businesses have gradually reopened. We were allowed to take off our muzzle masks, go shopping and dining, and attend church or synagogue. Even Broadway and New York City have gradually come back to life but only soft of. It started with Bruce Springsteen insisting that only the vaccinated elite could attend his show which was the first to open on the Great White Way. Now, all 41 Broadway League venues will require people to show their vaccine bona fides to be admitted.

Yes, things have been looking up for the inmates of this Deep Blue asylum, yet many of us have remained skeptical when it comes to the continued beneficence of our rulers. As they say, a leopard doesn’t change its spots and neither does Emperor Cuomo, who has ruled with an iron fist ever since our feckless legislators turned over their power to this senicidal maniac (i.e., one who murders the elderly). We can never forget that Cuomo was responsible for the deaths of some 15,000 innocent seniors who died alone in nursing homes throughout the state. He has yet to apologize or say one word of regret.

So, forgive the lack of enthusiasm from those of us who have cautiously enjoyed these past few weeks while waiting for the other shoe to drop. Like all tyrants, Cuomo and his Democrat colleagues absolutely lust for power and control of the populace in much the same way the ancient Roman emperors did. They were never going to let this Covid Crisis go to waste. Not ever.

Just as surely as summer turns to fall, the Chi Com Corona is now making a comeback in plenty of time for the 2022 elections. This time, the holy vaccine won’t even save us as we contemplate the ever-harsher measures that Democrats are again implementing, with New York once again the bellwether.

Last week, our imperial Governor told us that he is on a “mission” to inject us with the “vaccine” come hell or high water, and regardless of our long-forgotten civil rights and liberties. He is now threatening to come knock on our doors, put us in cars (not boxcars – yet), and stick a needle in our arms:

The other half of the dynamic Demo duo, New York City mayor Comrade de Blasio has declared that all 340,000 city workers will have to get the vax or be subjected to weekly testing. Unlike ordinary, non-aligned New Yorkers, the municipal workers have unions to defend their civil rights. The rest of us will have to settle for having our lives completely destroyed if we refuse to get the jab.

Now the CDC is advising in somber tones that the muzzle masks will be needed again due to a new and even scarier mutation known as the Forever Virus. It is as predictable as it is infuriating, coming along just when we were getting used to seeing all those beautiful bare faces. I expect that our governor and the other Bolshevik Democrats will be jumping on that bandwagon before too long. It just wouldn’t do to let the peons think they were actually free people.

Where this is all going is impossible to say. Things have been moving quickly in the wrong direction and what happens in New York doesn’t stay in New York. We are a leader in all the wrong ways from taxes to tyranny.

The Bolsheviks who run my state have acquired way too much power and have no intention of giving it up. From where I sit today, it looks like masks and vax are the mandatory new normal for the foreseeable future.

I wish I could report that there is a huge pushback against this tyranny, but the only people who stage massive demonstrations these days are BLM and Antifa. The Trump-supporting patriots have been subdued after seeing what happened to our brethren after January 6th. For now, all we can do is enjoy the rest of summer and plan for what’s coming.

H.L. Mencken’s words are instructive: “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed and hence clamorous to be led to safety by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.”

Irene Heron is a pseudonym.

IMAGE: Cuomo and de Blasio in 2015. YouTube screen grab (edited).