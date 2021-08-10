The real story behind the Colorado Rockies fan who hollered the 'N-word'

It made headlines: a Colorado Rockies fan called the Marlins' Lewis Brinson, who is black, the "N-word." The fan was lambasted up hill and down dale and was very soon going to be doxed and have his life destroyed. Except it was all untrue. In fact, the fan was hollering to get the attention of Dinger, the Rockies' mascot. The Rockies and others in the media admitted that they'd created their own racial hoax, but, of course, no apology was forthcoming for the man they'd maligned.

Just two days ago, the world was shaken by the horror of it all — a Colorado Rockies fan was screaming the "N-word" at the top of his lungs to Lewis Brinson, a Black player on the opposing team:

The team instantly disavowed its racist fan:

A statement from the Colorado Rockies regarding the racial slur incident at the end of today's game: pic.twitter.com/85uN3f1pFZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

Except that, when calmer heads prevailed, the fan wasn't doing anything bad at all. The video makes it clear that he was trying to catch the attention of Dinger, the Rockies' mascot:

Here's the video by the way. I've highlighted both the fan and Dinger in the the first clip, then zoomed in on the fan in the second clip. And Dinger in the third. pic.twitter.com/ul14jQjavx — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

The Rockies team had to acknowledge that its fans hadn't suddenly turned into ravening White supremacists that the team would be forced to disavow:

An update from the Colorado Rockies regarding the incident at the end of yesterday's game: pic.twitter.com/4cCS8peKnU — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

Sharp-eyed people, however, noticed instantly what’s missing from that statement:

And certainly, that fan was due an apology, because he understood the rain of hellfire that was about to pour down on him and his family:

He's pretty devastated that people heard him the wrong way. He insists, and the video seems to back it up, that he was trying to get the mascot's attention. He said he shouted a few times, then the game ended and Dinger was on the field. — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

He didn't hear about any of this until his daughter called him today. The Rockies had called her - as the seats are hers.



He then saw how much the story has blown up. He's nervous about what happens next. — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

And an addendum:

Many people are questioning this man's use of a hard G when he says "Dinger".



I can confirm after talking to him on the phone this morning - that's how he pronounces the mascot's name. — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

The Rockies ought to be ashamed of themselves. Having set the man up to be the next victim of the woke mob, the least they can do is apologize to him for having done so. But that is not how leftists work. Being a leftist means never having to say you're sorry.

