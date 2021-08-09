The media are pushing a fake narrative about COVID and the border

We’ve been getting two messages from the Biden administration: First, our border is open to all comers, something that has seen the third world pouring into America. Second, all Americans must be vaccinated or lose their civil rights and wear mandatory masks. That’s the way, leftists say, to end COVID in America. Americans, however, have noticed that the millions of illegal aliens Biden is shipping across America are neither vaccinated nor masked and that many are bringing COVID and other diseases with them. The media, having caught Americans thinking independently, have responded with a coordinated attack: There is no – repeat, no – connected between illegal aliens and COVID surges.

In the last three weeks, we started hearing about illegal aliens and COVID. There was the Fox headline saying COVID among illegal aliens had surged by 900% -- a significant number considering the thousands streaming across the border daily. Then we learned that infected illegal aliens were being dumped into a small border town, with the illegals fanning out into the community. Fox just covered the story again:

The fact that illegal aliens with COVID are being seeded throughout America got its biggest boost, though, when the Biden administration again attacked Florida for its rising number of Delta variant cases (although, very importantly, death is not following those cases). DeSantis fired back that he didn’t want to “hear blip” from Biden until Biden secured the border – pointing out loud and clear, for all Americans, the correlation between infected illegal aliens and COVID:

The mainstream media, which had previously ignored rumbles amongst conservatives about the immigration-COVID connection, couldn’t ignore DeSantis. Someone gave them their marching papers telling them that there is no connection, and they dutifully went forth and multiplied that message (hat tip: Twitchy):

President Biden has a border crisis on his hands - no doubt.



But conservatives are capitalizing on it by demonizing immigrants as diseased spreaders of covid - with no facts to back that up. #RollTheTape pic.twitter.com/nmUsbdM5i9 — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 9, 2021

Public health experts say there's *no* evidence that migrants are driving the surge in coronavirus cases, as conservatives, like the governors of Florida and Texas, have been claiming. https://t.co/Igi7ZMH0X8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 9, 2021

One tweet caught the Washington Post selling that manifestly false narrative (complete with a picture of a dutifully masked illegal alien family):

Fun with Estimates!

Over the next 2 months, 8% of new US #Covid cases with have a connection to #Sturgis

2% will be connected to #Lollapalooza

16% to Florida

10% to Texas

4% to Louisiana

97% to the #unvaccinated

<1% to undocumented immigrantshttps://t.co/NKdvp2kjI8 — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) August 8, 2021

Lincoln has long been reputed to have said “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” The question now is how long the media’s ability to fool most of the people all of the time will collapse before the weight of having raw, brutal, possibly deadly facts shoved in their face.

IMAGE: Thousands of migrants held under a bridge. YouTube screen grab.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.