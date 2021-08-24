The last sane man down under? Aussie parliamentarian denounces totalitarian lockdown abuses

I’ve been watching in sadness and wonder at the abuse that Australia’s government elites – many of them purported conservatives – have heaped on their citizens, using military force to keep people imprisoned in their own homes, warning people against private conversations, vaccinating children without their parents’ permission. All over a handful of deaths in a continent-sized nation of 25 million. There has been savage repression of demonstrations.

Finally, an Aussie Member of Parliament has stood up and denounced the madness. (Hat tip: CTH)

George Christensen is what passes for a maverick in Australia, outspoken, nationalist, anti-jihad, pro-life. His web page shows the symbols of his causes:

(source)

I can only hope that his words stir further resistance to the dictatorial powers seized by the democratically elected heads of several Australian states.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab

