August 24, 2021

The last sane man down under? Aussie parliamentarian denounces totalitarian lockdown abuses

By Thomas Lifson

I’ve been watching in sadness and wonder at the abuse that Australia’s government elites – many of them purported conservatives – have heaped on their citizens, using military force to keep people imprisoned in their own homes, warning people against private conversations, vaccinating children without their parents’ permission.  All over a handful of deaths in a continent-sized nation of 25 million. There has been savage repression of demonstrations.

Finally, an Aussie Member of Parliament has stood up and denounced the madness. (Hat tip: CTH)

 

George Christensen is what passes for a maverick in Australia, outspoken, nationalist, anti-jihad, pro-life. His web page shows the symbols of his causes:

(source)

 I can only hope that his words stir further resistance to the dictatorial powers seized by the democratically elected heads of several Australian states.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab

