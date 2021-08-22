Taliban's mocking Iwo Jima propaganda image tells us who they are

The Army of North Vietnam had Jane Fonda.

Fonda was a willing useful idiot to them and their propaganda and had a grand old time gleefully bouncing up and down on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down American fighters. That image was catnip to the communists, but sickening to Americans, and the putrid image reverberated for decades.

But not even those masters of propaganda, burning with hate for the U.S., could top the Taliban, which must have spent months brainstorming to come up with crap like this:

Taliban photo appears to mock Iwo Jima flag raising in latest propaganda push https://t.co/OBxVPTvyEo pic.twitter.com/pUjq6laKJU — Military Times (@MilitaryTimes) August 21, 2021

They've got quite a propaganda operation, state of the art, really, and imagine what they've got for us come 9/11.

Apparently, the image has been out there since late July, first run by the U.K, Sun, but it's gotten out now, a painful reminder that senile Joe Biden and his clown lieutenants have handed the Taliban billions of dollars of state-of-the-art American equipment, and a $700 million embassy as the Taliban runs circles around the Americans trying to leave the country, blocking 10,000 American citizens' entry to the Kabul airport to evacuate, accompanied by beatings, and the odd spray of machine-gun fire in the huge, desperate crowd on the outside. They defeated us, as at least one Biden official reportedly said, in what a self-inflicted own-goal on our side. And now they're twisting the knife on us as well as making a bid for new recruits.

Which rather tells us that the Biden-created catastrophe is far from over. The terrorists, at least so long as Biden is around, have "won" and winning a whole country is not enough for them, they also need to dance around and stomp on our most sacred images to keep the party going.

The idea of course, is sadistic pleasure in our pain across the board, not just to America's brave veterans of the Afghanistan war, but to American troops from every war, and Americans in general.

Imagine what World War II veterans, who fought and died in the most desperate warlike conditions and eventually won, must be feeling when they see that grotesque clown parody, done up by slimy terrorists who did nothing at all to win except for wait for the Biden administration to destroy itself, putting on captured American uniforms as war booty, and putting out this garbage propaganda to claim that they, too, have "won."

Anyone want to barf?

It's almost an act of divine mercy that this man, U.S. Col. Dave Severance, who ordered the 1945 U.S. flag hoisting by Marines in those desperate days of World War II, died last August. I'm sure as hell glad he didn't live to see it. I'm also glad that Associated Press photographer, Joe Rosenthal, who died in 2006, didn't live to see it, either.

They're doing this not just to disgust us but to engage in hot pursuit. They not only are about defeating us and getting hold of an entire country largely against its will, but they also want to attract slimy new recruits, terrorists from ISIS, al-Qaida, and anyone else who wants to lay America low. That was warned of several days ago by CNN analyst Peter Bergen, an old Afghanistan-based foreign correspondent who knows the place, and obviously, it's coming to pass.

The Biden administration has not only blundered catastrophically in Afghanistan by pulling out troops, abandoning critical properties such as the embassy and the Bagram airbase, abandoning billions in top-line equipment for the Taliban to get its filthy hands on, and then leaving civilians to fend for themselves, it's still blundering by suggesting that the Taliban is not an enemy.

Three days ago, we were treated to disgusting press conference responses from Biden officials like these:

The Pentagon’s top spokesman declined to say Thursday whether America’s military considered the Taliban to be an enemy of the US, as Washington’s forces struggle to get thousands of Americans and Afghans out of Kabul in a matter of days. “We are focused right now — the thing we’re working against right now is time and space,” John Kirby told Fox News’ “Special Report” in response to the question from host Bret Baier, “and we want to get as many people out of Kabul as we can in as little amount of time as we can. We’ve had no hostile interactions right now between American forces and the Taliban and we want to keep it that way.” Since the Islamic fundamentalist forces entered the Afghan capital Sunday, the Biden administration’s top military and security officials have portrayed the militants as a reasonable — if not equal — partner in the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country. On Tuesday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House that the Taliban “have informed us that they are prepared to provide the safe passage of civilians to the airport, and we intend to hold them to that commitment.” When asked if he believed that assurance, Sullivan simply answered, “yes.”

Now we have that sickening Iwo Jima image.

The Taliban is desperately trying to correct the misperception that they are not an enemy with staged propaganda photos like these. Yet these fools obviously don't believe them. It's very redolent of Jimmy Carter, in the wake of the Iran hostage crisis's conclusion, stating that deep down, he didn't think the Iranian mullah militants who took several dozen American diplomats hostage for 444 days in horrible conditions really meant us any harm.

Anyone but a fool knows that when someone tells you who they are, believe them.

Image: Twitter screen shot

