Stop taking over or we will bomb you?

Gasoline prices, inflation, the border, and let's add Afghanistan to the growing list of thing that did not have to happen. According to news reports, the U.S. is threatening to send the B-52's to send a message:

The U.S. Air Force has committed B-52 bombers and AC-130 gunships to support Afghan forces on the ground, Task & Purpose has confirmed. The Times of London was first to report about those U.S. aircraft being used to conduct airstrikes in Afghanistan. No information was immediately available on how many airstrikes the B-52s and AC-130s have carried out recently. Typically, AC-130s have been used in Afghanistan to support U.S. special operations forces but most American troops have left Afghanistan aside from several hundred service members at the embassy in Kabul.

Am I the only one who thinks that this is another Biden administration message problem? Sort of like everyone not vaccinated is a threat to public health except the people who cross the border?

Why is this happening? Because we left prematurely and announced our withdrawal on the media. The fact is that Afghanistan was safer for U.S. troops than our streets have been for police officers, i.e young officer Ella French killed in Chicago. American or NATO troops were not engaged in battles as we remember years ago. They were there to send a message to the terrorists and to the region that the U.S. does not leave its friends behind to get slaughtered by the incoming crew.

Last, but not least, I'm sure that all of those who supported us must be scared that the U.S. is calling on Americans to leave. Sadly, the women and girls who went to school over the last 20 years won't have the option to leave. They will pay the price of this crazy withdrawal.

Don't get me wrong. I am not calling for permanent war around the world. I do want the U.S. to defend its interests and leaving Afghanistan like this is a bad idea.

Image: Picryl