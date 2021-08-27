Smug NeverTrumps: Happy now?

There has been predictable silence from the vast majority of my Democratic friends on the utter incompetence of the Biden administration. These are the same people who spent four years obsessively posting and tweeting that the very existence of the Republic was at stake every time Trump issued a "mean tweet."

While the Afghanistan fiasco is dominating the news, the administration's blunders extend to a number of other spheres — the southern border, which is basically open to anyone; inflation skyrocketing at rates we haven't seen for decades; out-of-control spending; record-high crime in cities thoroughly run by Democrats; bad actors like China and Iran taking advantage of the administration's weakness; etc. Biden makes Jimmy Carter look good. I'm genuinely sad for our country.

The terrorist attacks yesterday are beyond tragic but sadly predictable. That's what happens when 44,000 or so voters in Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin impose their preference for "personality over policy" on the nation.

I sure hope the smug NeverTrumps, "suburban moms," and moderates who voted for Biden are happy now. Because of them, instead of having a highly competent and successful administration that brought this country unprecedented peace and prosperity, albeit headed by a sometimes crude president, we are left with a bumbling, incompetent idiot.

Some of my followers on social media have asked if I favor impeachment. The answer is a resounding no because Kamala would be worse. So much worse. Give Biden credit for one thing: he knew what he was doing when he selected her. He bought an inexpensive but effective insurance policy against impeachment and the 25th Amendment.

Josh Kantrow is a Chicago-based cyber-security attorney.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.