Retired CIA officer: Is Eric Swalwell a spy for the Chinese?

I first became aware of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) several years ago, when he was a semi-regular guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight. Swalwell didn't appear to be very bright, usually puking forth the party line minus any real thought or substance. Tucker routinely chewed him up and spat him out, making him look like the shallow simpleton he is. After a few months, the guest spots stopped, probably because Swalwell was tired of being humiliated on national television. It's hard to debate someone whose mental faculties far exceed your own. At least Swalwell was smart enough to figure that out.

Then came the election of Donald Trump, and this previously obscure party hack suddenly rose to national prominence. Essentially a hod carrier for his mentor and idol, the pathological Adam Schiff, Swalwell became a darling of the mainstream media. He dutifully followed Schiff around, repeating the lies about Russia collusion ad nauseam. Swalwell used his innocent, boy-next-door persona to sound the alarm about Trump's threat to national security. The fawning media accepted it all without question, treating him as a bulwark against Evil Orange Man and the threat he posed to national security.

Swalwell became so impressed with himself that he made a run for his party's 2020 presidential nomination. That didn't work out too well, as he withdrew from the race without appearing on a single primary ballot. Apparently, the Democrat electorate were not yet enlightened enough to understand what they were missing.

Then came Fang Fang.

Fang "Christine" Fang is a Chinese spy who cultivated a "relationship" with Swalwell, starting in 2012. She apparently helped raise money for his first congressional run, which resulted in a primary loss for incumbent Rep. Pete Stark, who had served in the House for about eight decades (actually, it was forty years, but what's the difference?). Fang was still in the mix in 2014, when the JFK wannabe defeated Stark and began his tenure in Congress.

When Swalwell's relationship with Fang became public knowledge in 2020, reasonable questions were asked — from the right, of course — about whether or not he was compromised. The media essentially ignored it or played it down, saying Swalwell was briefed by U.S. intelligence and it was not believed that Fang had obtained any classified information. Swalwell still sits on the House Intelligence Committee, which makes an obvious mockery of the committee's name. Even if no classified information was obtained by Fang, the mere existence of their relationship should have immediately ended his security clearance. But having the "D" after his name made all the difference. Without question, the uproar would have been deafening had a Republican — especially a Trump-supporter — been involved in a relationship with a Chinese spy. The double-standard is mind-numbing.

There is, however, a remote possibility that something is happening behind the scenes. Charles "Sam" Faddis, a retired CIA operations officer and publisher of the online magazine AND, paints an interesting scenario in his recent article, "Is Eric Swalwell A Chinese Spy?" Faddis is not saying Swalwell is a Chinese spy, but his vast experience as a "spook" gives him detailed knowledge of how potential spies are singled out, recruited, and turned into a "controlled asset."

According to his bio, Faddis is "a former CIA operations officer with thirty years of experience in the conduct of intelligence operations in the Middle East, South Asia and Europe. His last assignment prior to retirement in May of 2008 was as head of the CIA's terrorist Weapons of Mass Destruction unit. He took the first CIA team into Iraq in the Summer of 2002 in advance of the invasion of that country and has worked extensively in the field with law enforcement, local security forces and special operations teams." In other words, Faddis is well versed in spycraft, and he believes that U.S. intelligence may still be taking a close look at Rep. Eric Swalwell and his CCP paramour.

"Spies do not work alone," Faddis wrote. "They do not wander around having casual relationships with targets and then drift away. They work at the direction of a government. They report to superiors. They write reports on everything they do. They often work in teams — even if those teams are invisible to the casual observer.

"Fang Fang did not just 'bump into' Swalwell," he continued. "She was directed to target him. She did not help Swalwell get started in politics, raise money for him and provide an assistant to work in Swalwell's office, because she saw something promising in his dull, boyish demeanor. She did all this at the direction of a hostile, totalitarian state hell-bent on the destruction of the United States."

Does this mean that Rep. Swalwell is a spy in the U.S. House of Representatives working for the Chinese Communist Party? Not necessarily.

"Do we know that this happened in the case of Eric Swalwell?" Faddis asked. "We do not. He may have broken things off with Fang Fang long ago and been on the straight and narrow ever since. It is also possible he reports what he learns on the House Intelligence Community daily via covert satellite communications."

So where does this go from here?

"Swalwell's admission of an intimate relationship with a Chinese intelligence officer cannot possibly have simply been accepted by American counterintelligence on its face," Faddis believes. "The world of intelligence does not work that way. Swalwell's version of what happened would have been taken as a starting point, not the final word."

Faddis's belief in the "starting point" for American counterintelligence makes a lot of sense. But does today's Intelligence Community operate under the same rules that it did before Faddis retired in 2008? After all, the Marxists have been using it as a political weapon against conservatives even before Donald Trump took office. But it's relatively certain that Sam Faddis still has some skin in the game, as well as a wealth of knowledge, so I'm betting that Swalwell isn't off the hook just yet. Time will tell...and let's hope it tells the truth. Eric Swalwell could be a much greater threat to our national security that President Trump ever was.

