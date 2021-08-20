Plunging in the polls, Joe Biden tries to change the subject

Joe Biden is trying to change the subject.

Thousands of American citizens are trapped in Afghanistan because of Joe Biden, and he is focused on his pork legislation, booster shots, and putting masks on children.



Incredible. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) August 20, 2021

He's also trying to micromanage vaccinations in nursing home staffs, oblivious to the staff shortages the industry is already seeing before started meddling. His vice president, Kamala Harris, is Instagramming, and he is focused on his pork legislation, booster shots, and putting masks on children.

Then there are these:

A new poll found support for U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan has plummeted during the Taliban's takeover of the country. The Politico/Morning Consult poll found support for withdrawal dropped 20 percentage points since April, when President Joe Biden said the U.S. would be out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11, and that a plurality of voters think withdrawal should stop. The poll also found over half of respondents disapprove of Biden's handling of Afghanistan. The poll of 1,999 registered voters was conducted Aug. 13-16. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 points.

And this:

The Biden Administration has attempted to deflect blame for the fall-out in Afghanistan, but Americans aren't buying it. According to The Daily Wire/SurveyMonkey poll, 36 percent of American's believe that Biden is responsible for the current crisis in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, 21 percent fault Donald Trump. 29 percent of Americans say it's neither Trump nor Biden's fault. According to the poll, which surveyed 1,066 Americans, independents are twice as likely to blame Biden than Trump for the debacle.

It follows from this:

And Americans largely blame President Biden for this: A subsequent Morning Consult poll, conducted Aug. 16-19, found that 43 percent of registered voters thought Biden held a great deal of responsibility for the situation — more than Congress or any of Biden's three predecessors, who all clocked in at 24 to 27 percent. Other polling agrees that the public is unhappy with Biden's handling of the Afghanistan War. Morning Consult/Politico's Aug. 13-16 poll found that voters disapproved of his handling of Afghanistan, 51 percent to 31 percent. In a poll fielded Aug. 14-17, YouGov/The Economist found a similar result among all adults, with Biden receiving a 42 percent disapproval and 32 percent approval rating on his handling of the war.

And most painful of all, this:

A slew of new polls have come out this week showing the shrinking support for and approval of President Joe Biden, his average now below 50%. But today, Rasmussen Reports is issuing the capper, telling Secrets that in an election do-over, Biden would lose to former President Donald Trump. By a six-point margin, 43%-37%, likely voters would pick Trump over Biden "if the next presidential election were held today." The details of the survey, which samples more Democrats than Republicans, showed that Trump would win more women and blacks than he did in 2020 when he lost to Biden, 46.8%-51.3%.

Trump, by the way, intends to conduct his biggest rally ever this Saturday in Alabama.

But for the Biden administration, the negative polls keep coming. His giggling, Instagram-obsessed vice president, Kamala Harris, isn't exempt, either:

Americans have further soured on Vice President Kamala Harris as she continues her radio silence on the chaotic and tragic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, a new poll indicates. According to a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday, 55 percent of likely voters say the former senator from California is either "not qualified" or "not at all qualified" to assume the duties of the presidency. By contrast, 43 percent consider Harris "qualified" or "very qualified" to be commander in chief. The same poll found in April that 49 percent of likely voters said Harris was qualified to become president, though 51 percent of voters had an "unfavorable impression" of her. The poll was taken between Aug. 12 and Aug. 15,

It takes a lot to flip poll numbers on a president supposedly still in his honeymoon era with voters. The public tolerates a lot. A fraud election was not enough to do it. Hunter Biden's laptop sex-drugs-hookers-payoffs-spies scandal was not enough to do it. The radicals in his administration were not enough to do it. Critical Race Theory was not enough to do it. Presidential senility was not enough to do it. The border crisis did damage, but not enough to keep the favorability balance against old Joe.

But defeat and humiliation on the world stage seem to be a different matter. The public was hard on Gerald Ford for the Vietnam pullout and actually elected Jimmy Carter as a response. Biden's mishandling of Afghanistan, compounded by his arming of the Taliban, abandonment of more than 10,000 U.S. citizens in a God-forsaken hellhole, refusal to either change course or admit a mistake have got to be acting as piledrivers onto his poll numbers, given the public investment — blood and treasure — into the venture.

The public knows bee ess when it sees it, and Joe's covered in it. Remember this palaver?

No tweet has ever aged so badly so quickly… #YellowBellyJoe pic.twitter.com/vCOZI3uze4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2021

They're not buying it anymore. They're not even giving Biden the benefit of the doubt. Voters know a phony when they see one, and they can see it plainly on Joe and Kamala's sorry faces.

Image: NBC News screen shot from shareable YouTube video.

