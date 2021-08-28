Pinpointing a possible contributor to barbaric black-on-white murders

Last Wednesday, a 22-year-old black man approached a white couple and their one-year-old child who were eating dinner at a Miami Beach restaurant. He pointed his gun at the child. Then he filed several shots at the father, killing him. After his arrest, the killer said he chose his victim "at random." He said he had taken mushrooms and "felt empowered." (The original "Assassins," a murderous cult in Syria nine hundred years ago, chewed hashish before going out to kill their enemies.)

Last year, a 25-year-old black man shot and killed the five-year-old son of his white neighbor in Wilson, North Carolina. Ten months earlier, a 24-year-old black man threw a 5-year-old white child off of a third-story balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota.

Where is this hate coming from? The Hollywood movie Django Unchained is a good place to start. It was produced by Harvey Weinstein and directed by Quentin Tarantino. It won two Academy Awards and grossed $425 million since its release on Christmas Day 2012.

Django Unchained is a hateful, dishonest, and deadly movie.

It is like the 1915 Hollywood movie Birth of a Nation that revived the KKK and justified the murder of blacks. It is like the 1940 Nazi movie Jew Süss that justified rounding up and killing Jews.

All three movies use authentic historical settings and dates and period costumes. They fool their audience into thinking their hateful lies are also true, historical facts.

The most dangerous lies of Django Unchained are the important truths that are deliberately left out of the story. By 1858, most white Americans opposed slavery. They included Abraham Lincoln, Harriett Beecher Stowe, and John Brown. They also included thousands of whites who helped thousands of blacks escape through their "Underground Railroad." However, Django Unchained has only one likeable character who opposes slavery — a German immigrant!

All white American characters are ugly psychopaths with a depraved hatred of blacks. Scene after scene has them doing one horrible thing after another. They amuse themselves by forcing black slaves to fight to the death. They are shocked and angry to see a black man riding a horse. A white bounty hunter "legally" kills a peaceful fugitive in cold blood.

These scenes are complete fiction. They never happened in America. Slavery in America was horrible and evil. However, it was brought here by greed, not race-hatred. Europeans did not hunt and capture blacks in Africa. They bought blacks in Africa who were legally made slaves by Arabs and other blacks there. Most of America's founders expected slavery to disappear soon after 1776, when we declared that "all men are created equal." However, obscene profits from mass-produced cotton fabric changed everything after 1800. That is why slavery expanded instead.

Our "mainstream" media, schools, and colleges also distort the news they report and the history they teach. Good things done by whites, Christians, conservatives, and Republicans are rarely reported as news. They are rarely taught as history. Occasional rude, ignorant, or criminal conduct by anyone in those groups is national headline news or a major historical event.

Stories of robberies, beatings, and killings fill local newspapers. However, the race of victims and perpetrators is no longer reported. The rare exceptions are where the perpetrator is white and the victim is black. Only these stories become national headline news. This "distortion of reality" makes the hateful lies of movies like Django Unchained believable.

Dozens, if not hundreds of white Americans have been killed in unprovoked attacks by blacks since Django Unchained was released in 2012. We need investigations into how many of their killers saw that movie and how it affected them.

