Osama bin Laden’s prophetic statements about Joe Biden

In 2010, Osama bin Laden, despite living in hiding, was still the brains behind al Qaeda. And, while he may have been completely evil (anyone who revels in killing civilians to advance his goals is evil), he was no dummy. He was, instead, an acute observer of Western culture—especially American culture. That’s why it shouldn’t be surprising that, a year before he was killed, he was writing letters to his followers planning future murder attacks. Nor should it be surprising that he characterized Joe Biden as a moron.

In 2011, despite Biden’s protests against doing so, Barack Obama finally ordered a mission to kill Osama bin Ladin. Not only did the SEALS successfully carry out that mission, but they also recovered a treasure trove of documents from bin Laden’s safe house in Pakistan.

One of those documents, which was made public in 2012 but was forgotten until today, saw bin Laden explaining to a subordinate why, while both Obama and General Petraeus were jihad targets, it would be a mistake to kill Biden. According to bin Laden, Biden was such an idiot that his stepping into Obama’s shoes as President would be fully as damaging to America as any terrorist attack:

Giving his reasoning for attacking Obama, he says: ‘Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him automatically will make Biden take over the presidency for the remainder of the term, as it is the norm over there. ‘Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the US into a crisis.’

Those words appear very prophetic in light of Biden’s seven months in the White House. During that time, his physical capabilities seem to have diminished before our eyes. He’s gone from being vaguely loopy to appearing like a drugged-up automaton. As Biden demonstrated during his interview with George Stephanopoulos, he frequently becomes completely incoherent:

STEPHANOPOULOS: I-- I think a lot of-- a lot of Americans, and a l-- even a lot of veterans who served in Afghanistan agree with you on the big, strategic picture. They believe we had to get out. But I wonder how you respond to an Army Special Forces officer, Javier McKay (PH). He did seven tours. He was shot twice. He agrees with you. He says, "We have to cut our losses in Afghanistan." But he adds, "I just wish we could’ve left with honor." BIDEN: Look, that’s like askin’ my deceased son Beau, who spent six months in Kosovo and a year in Iraq as a Navy captain and then major-- I mean, as an Army major. And, you know, I’m sure h-- he had regrets comin’ out of Afganista-- I mean, out of Iraq. He had regrets to what’s-- how-- how it’s going. But the idea-- what’s the alternative? The alternative is why are we staying in Afghanistan? Why are we there? Don’t you think that the one-- you know who’s most disappointed in us getting out? Russia and China. They’d love us to continue to have to--

It’s not just Biden’s verbal nonsense, though. Either on his own initiative or acting as a puppet for the unknown persons pulling his strings, Biden managed in seven months to tank the economy, destroy America’s energy independence, wipe out our immigration laws, dramatically increase racial tension in the country, put America on a totalitarian track with masks and vaccines, and sign off on dramatically increasing our nation’s already overwhelming debt.

Of course, the pièce de résistance was his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. First, he managed to do it bass-ackwards, pulling out the military before extracting civilians, allies, and weapons. He also forgot to tell our European allies.

Thus, while leftists insisted that Trump was the outlier whom everyone hated, it was Biden who managed to get himself held in contempt by England’s Parliament, a first for an American president. Biden has also been lying steadily to the public, so much so that members of his own administration, anxious to escape his now toxic miasma, are refusing to go along with it.

As I said, bin Laden may have been evil but he was also smart. He had the measure of Biden and fully understand that a living Biden was much more dangerous to America than a martyr to a jihadist assassination.

Image: Osama bin Laden by Hamid Mir. CC BY-SA 3.0.