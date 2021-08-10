Only a prayer and a hammer can save us now

Those in power are using the pretext of contagion to injure our children and to create an environment of fear so that questionable voting procedures that amount to election fraud are publicly accepted. By deliberately spreading infection through the wide-open southern border, this fear can be manipulated for several years. There is no better example of this than the mask mandates for small children in public schools.

One of the most significant cases of all the myriad immigration cases to come before the Supreme Court is 1982’s Plyler vs. Doe. In a 5 to 4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that K-12 education must be extended to illegal aliens living in the United States if a state provides K-12 public education. All states, of course, do.

This is particularly relevant because the executive branch of the federal government is allowing hundreds of thousands of unvetted and often COVID-infected children to enter our country illegally, expecting local school districts to provide the full range of public education services to them. This full range has now become quite extensive and costly, turning what was traditionally a state and local responsibility into a federal death squeeze.

Included in the ever-increasing control the federal government exerts over local school boards is a curriculum that parents are rightly indignant about and a requirement that young children be masked. “Hopefully, masks won’t have a lasting negative impact on kids” announces the ever-duplicitous Dr. Fauci, knowing full well that many will never recover from the trauma, nor will their parents.

A Supreme Court decision legislating from the bench and corrupt federal executive and legislative branches – these are the bookends of tyranny that the public thought our system would not allow.

What can We the People do when the entire system the Founders had in mind is turned upside down? If not fixed, the reason the Founders’ system failed will be erased from history. If fixed, there will be time to explore and correct.

First, the system the Founders had in mind is split sovereignty between the Federal government, state governments, and the ultimate Sovereign – We the People. The Federal government has limited and enumerated power in defense of the nation, while the States general or plenary power over the daily lives of its citizens and those within its jurisdiction – including education. We the People are the ultimate Sovereign, ready to abolish any government that does not serve the People’s interests. As the Declaration of Independence states clearly:

[To] secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men. . .That when any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it, and to institute new Government. . . as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

If this is not clear enough, the Founders re-stated the order of power in Amendment X to the United States Constitution:

The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people. Reserved to the States or to the People.

So, what was to have limited power has become jackboot authority; what was to be plenary or general power has been minimized as parochial; and what was to have ultimate power has been silenced or masked.

It is time, now, for We the People to step in and turn the system right side up again. We need only to look to the Rule of Law as our guide. In order of importance, the Rule of Law is divided into four separate bundles: Moral Law (what is right and what is wrong); Natural Law (the source of our life and personal rights); Positive Law (common law, our federal and state constitutions, statutes, and administrative rules); and Unwritten Law (the rules for courtesy and comity among people).

Moral Law begins with the tenets of Judeo-Christian faith that tell We the People what is right and what is wrong. So, to turn the system right side up again the People need to begin with prayer or what George Washington called “An Appeal to Heaven.” It compels us to apply Moral Law to the invasion at our southern border and the humanitarian needs of those who are allowed to enter the United States, whether legally or not. They’re here and we must deal with them.

Relative to public education, the same carefulness with which many American parents are now beginning to scrutinize their public K-12 schools is even more important for children who have no background or understanding of the American system. Private education must also be available for these children. Not just absorption but assimilation into our society will require volunteers and mentors. Our corrupt federal government cannot extinguish the goodness of the American people.

Simultaneously and immediately, We the People must bring the hammer down on those who have deliberately violated both Moral and Positive Law in allowing this invasion to begin with. A Prayer and a Hammer – bookends of power to right the Ship of State. The same bookends George Washington used to create our nation in the first place.

