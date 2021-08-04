New York’s A.G. confirms Andrew Cuomo’s criminal conduct

In 2020, Democrats thought New York governor Andrew Cuomo was the savior of America, deserving of an Emmy, and a possible presidential candidate. He was the adored anti-Trump. We conservatives recognized that Cuomo killed thousands of New York’s elderly when he warehoused COVID patients in elder care facilities and that he was a bully and a liar. It didn’t surprise us at all when stories suddenly emerged about Cuomo sexually harassing and assaulting women.

On Tuesday, New York’s Attorney General Letitia James took time off from harassing Donald Trump to attack Cuomo, stating that an independent review showed that he sexually harassed and assaulted women, as well as presiding over a toxic workplace. The whole thing took on a surreal quality, though, as Letitia James seemed to copy James Comey’s famous 2016 statement simultaneously accusing and exonerating Hillary Clinton. Meanwhile, Cuomo took a page out of Joe Biden’s book on sexual harassment to defend himself.

James’s press conference was extremely clear. According to James, a group she commissioned in March conducted an “independent and thorough” probe into the accusations against Cuomo. The commission concluded that the charges against him were true:

Attorney General Letitia James said an “independent and thorough” probe she commissioned in March showed Cuomo had engaged in “unwanted groping, kissing, hugging and making inappropriate comments.” “These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws,” she said.

James is playing word games, though, because her commission concluded that Cuomo engaged in a great deal more than harassment, which does not involve physical contact. The commission found that Cuomo was a hands-on kind of guy. One victim stated he touched her several times, running his finger along her spine or putting his hand on her stomach and hips. Another woman said he grabbed her breast and her butt.

The commission found many other improper physical interactions. These interactions clearly constituted sexual assault and battery – that is, criminal conduct.

Nevertheless, James stated that “the matter is civil in nature and does not have any criminal consequences.” By listing criminal conduct and then claiming there would be no criminal consequences, James mimicked what James Comey did on July 5, 2016, when he carefully detailed all Hillary Clinton’s grossly and patently illegal conduct, only to announce that it didn’t rise to the level of criminal prosecution:

(Because I believe James seeks the governor’s office herself, she probably decided it was easier to smear Cuomo than to have to make a case in criminal court.)

For his part, Cuomo took a page out of Joe Biden’s book. Joe Biden is famously Mr. Grope and Grab, whether it’s a grown woman or a little girl. His public conduct around little girls is so grotesque that it alone, without more, establishes him as a pervert.

Early in his presidential campaign, when Joe’s team realized that his creepy-feely habits were a problem, Joe put out a video explaining that he’s just a touchy kind of guy and didn’t know any better – this from the man who conducted the high-tech lynching against Clarence Thomas:

Back then, even the news media, with visions of Bernie dancing before their eyes, were kind of disgusted:

Showing that most creeps think alike, Cuomo came out with the same defense, going so far as to include images of him grabbing and groping just about everyone, men, women, children, and Democrat politicians:

(Here are relevant tweets if you want to watch just the “highlights.”)

And like Biden, Cuomo knew better. His many tweets over the years, establish that he fully understood what constituted sexual assault and sexual harassment...as long as other people were doing it.

Just to add a little more humor to the farce playing out in Albany, Joe Biden, whom Tara Reade credibly accused of aggressively physically assaulting her (right down to having contemporaneous evidence in the form of a phone call her mother made to the Larry King show), called on Cuomo to resign:

President Biden calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign pic.twitter.com/acu3tLRrjr — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2021

We have reached a point of complete political degradation in America. The perverts and hacks that the leftist establishment has placed in office at both the state and federal level are reminiscent of the perverts and hacks who presided over the fall of the Roman Empire. I expect any minute now that one of these Democrats, after assuring us that men get pregnant, will announce that, like Caligula, his chief political advisor is his horse.

IMAGE: Andrew Cuomo “explains.” YouTube screen grab.