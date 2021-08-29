Message from an American on the ground in Afghanistan

We are passing along a message received by Clarice Feldman from Mary Beth Long, who is on the ground in Afghanistan. She wrote about the situation there 6 days ago in American Greatness. Following the message is some background information about Ms. Long provided by Clarice. The unedited message is as follows:

For those of you interested in the REAL status on the ground:

- we are still working several USCITS who have been waiting DAYS and STILL cannot get in the gates;

- AMCITS required to fill out a local form with a face foto and passport open (we got a family turned away several hours ago because the father’s nickname on the on-site paper did not match his blue passport name, although foto clearly does). They had to start over;

- we are told not to bother with green card holders (not going to open the gates for them) or SIVS;

- about 22 beaten Christians — I am not clear whether they are the same Christians kicked OUT of the airport yesterday — are still trying to get in (Cheney and Graham working, but Taliban blocking);

- Childrens’ music school torched and them chased for the last day. They too in a bus trying to get in;

- MOI biometrics unit (yes, we don’t want the bad guys to get that info) and a USAID convoy also still waiting trying to get in;

- Ukraine offer of plane to get folk out refused;

- we are told CIA also not permitted to fly planes in at this time for evac.

The situation is dire and a confused mess.

Civilian groups seem to be the only ones working. Last night we got over 300 SOF, nearly 100 girls, probably 100 DIA sources and several Americans in by working unofficial rat lines.

Horrific. Someone needs to be held accountable.