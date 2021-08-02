Mack trucks, Corn Pop, and Biden's hairy legs

On July 28 during the visit to the Mack Truck plant in Pennsylvania, Biden made his idiotic Baron von Münchhausen claim that he once drove an “18-wheeler,” and this inspired Tucker Carlson on the following night to resurrect a number of lies that Biden has made in the more distant but still recent past.

Specifically, Tucker aired three clips, all from February 2020, of Biden’s mendacious claim that he had once gone to South Africa to try to visit Nelson Mandela who was in prison at the time. Tucker also aired a 2009 clip of Biden falsely claiming to have mined anthracite coal in Pennsylvania.

And Tucker also aired a clip of the time Biden made the preposterous claim that he’d once had a dangerous encounter with a street thug named “Corn Pop,” whom Biden also claimed to have faced down successfully. I bring this up now for two reasons. 1) I’ve never seen anybody heretofore make a close examination of the sheer incoherence of Biden’s Corn Pop claim; and 2) it so happens that it was during this same speech that Biden’s inner Creepy Joe burst forth spectacularly with his claim that children just love to run their fingers through the hairs on his hairy legs and watch the hairs just pop back up. The remark is creepy in the same way the joke about the old lecher who invites a little girl to come up and sit on his laps so they can talk about “whatever pops up first” is creepy.

At the 1:44 mark of Tucker’s clip:

”Corn Pop was a bad dude, and he ran a bunch of bad boys…and he cut off a six-foot length of chain he pulled up and said, ‘You walk out, with that chain,” and you walked in that car and say,’ "You may cut me, man, but I'm gonna wrap this chain around your head" ..."

Wait a minute waitaminute WAITAMINUTE! WHO’S holding the chain?

In Biden’s version, it was Corn Pop who cut the chain and then pulled up (presumably, that means, in an automobile), but then Corn Pop says, “You walk out, with that chain.” So now it’s Biden who’s in possession of the chain – right?

So someone – it’s not clear who – gets into a car, and Corn Pop says, “You may cut me, man, but I’m gonna wrap this chain around your head.” So now, evidently, Biden must be holding a knife, and it’s Corn Pop who’s holding the chain after all.

The story is sheer gibberish. By the way, Biden spoke about Corn Pop at the same speech he gave in 2017 when his inner Creepy Joe came forth again and he spoke about children loving to run their fingers through the hairs on his hairy legs.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Biden gave an outdoor speech in Wilmington, Delaware to children at a swimming pool (mostly African-American, it appeared), which was filmed by WITN-22.

He said:

"And by the way, you know, I sit on the stand, and it get hot I got a lotta I got hairy legs, that turn, that it that-that that that that, turn turn, uh uh uh blonde, in the sun. And the kids used to come up and reach in the pool, and rub my leg down, so it straight and watch the hair, mu come come back up again…

But, but but – if Biden’s already in the pool, then how do his hairs dry off and stand up again?? If his hairy legs are already submerged in water, would they not naturally stand up by themselves anyway, without assistance from children?

…and look at it. So I learned about roaches; I learned about kids jumping on my lap, and I've loved kids jumping on my lap."

What are "the roaches"? The children who run their fingers through Biden's hairy legs?

"Isn’t that like the “little minnows” of the time of the Roman Emperor Tiberius – small naked children of both sexes – who were required to swim with the equally naked Tiberius and “nibble” on his genitals, when he was on vacation on the island of Capri?"

The creepiness of this passage is what the Germans call ausgesprochend. That is to say, it is self-evident, and speaks out for itself. But unlike his many other lies, we may be fully confident that this time, Biden spoketh naught but sooth.

