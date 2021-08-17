Let's talk about what to expect as the Afghans head for America

Following Biden's disastrous pullout, it's clear that many Afghan citizens will come to America. Even if the administration doesn't ship them in, they'll head for our southern border, just as every other third-world immigrant is doing. And here's where the problems arise: recently arriving Afghan immigrant men (unlike the ones who came to the West decades ago) have an appalling record of sexual assault against women and children once they're in the West.

Remember in 2014 and 2015, when Angela Merkel opened Europe's gates to the people fleeing the Syrian Civil War and the other fallout from Obama's "Arab Spring"? Western Europe went from having almost no sex crimes to seeing its rape and pedophilia statistics skyrocket (the leftist states and media covering up crimes). Check the map at this link to see that Europe's incidence of rapes now roughly parallels America's.

In 2017, Cheryl Benard addressed rape and the influx of male immigrants from Afghanistan into Europe. Her essay at The National Interest explains her qualifications to speak:

I have worked on issues related to refugees for much of my professional life, from the Pakistani camps during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan to Yemen, Sudan, Thailand, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Lebanon, Bosnia, Nicaragua and Iraq, and have deep sympathy for their plight.

The "about" section at the end of the article elaborates:

Dr. Cheryl Benard was program director of the Initiative for Middle Eastern Youth and the Alternative Strategies Initiative within the RAND Corporation's National Security Research Division. Her publications include Civil Democratic Islam, Building Moderate Muslim Networks, The Muslim World After 9-11, The Battle Behind the Wire - US Prisoner and Detainee Operations, and Eurojihad - Patterns of Islamist Radicalization and Terrorism in Europe. Civil Democratic Islam was one of the books found in Osama Bin Laden's library during the raid on his compound.

It is from this background that Benard states authoritatively that recent Afghan refugees have proven to be unlike all other Muslim refugees into the West:

Europeans were predisposed to be positive towards Afghan refugees. But it quickly became obvious that something was wrong, very wrong, with these young Afghan men: they were committing sex crimes to a much greater extent than other refugees, even those from countries that were equally or more backward, just as Islamic and conservative, and arguably just as misogynist.

Benard details something extraordinary about these sexual assaults: they were invariably committed more or less in public. Moving in gangs, they grabbed women and children at pools, parks, and festivals. And always, it was the Afghan men:

And why, why, why the Afghans? According to Austrian police statistics, Syrian refugees cause fewer than 10 percent of sexual assault cases. Afghans, whose numbers are comparable, are responsible for a stunning half of all cases.

Clearly, while Islam may be a factor, it's not the only factor. Likewise, Benard disposes of the excuses of drunkenness and cultural clashes. The remaining theories are more disturbing.

An Afghan translator with whom Benard worked

believes to have discovered that they are motivated by a deep and abiding contempt for Western civilization. To them, Europeans are the enemy, and their women are legitimate spoils, as are all the other things one can take from them: housing, money, passports. Their laws don't matter, their culture is uninteresting and, ultimately, their civilization is going to fall anyway to the horde of which one is the spearhead. No need to assimilate, or work hard, or try to build a decent life here for yourself — these Europeans are too soft to seriously punish you for a transgression, and their days are numbered.

To this theory, Benard adds something else: these young Afghan men are losers and desperately want to drag down anyone who appears happy and successful — hence, their targeting mothers in parks with children, old ladies walking their dogs, and boys playing at pools.

And then there's the last theory, which many in Austria had come to believe:

[T]hat these destructive, crazed young men are being intentionally infiltrated into western Europe to wreak havoc: to take away the freedom and security of women; change patterns of behavior; deepen the rifts between liberals, who continue to defend and find excuses, and a right wing that calls for harsh measures and violent responses; to inflict high costs and aggravation on courts and judicial systems and generally make a mess of things.

Bernard doesn't buy into this last theory, but when we look at the suspected terrorists pouring across our southern border, we may as well be prepared for that, too.

