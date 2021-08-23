Leftists are trying to destroy anti-vaxxers, but there’s a problem

Leftists are escalating their efforts to force vaccines on people who do not want them, whether they resist as a matter of principle or because of health concerns. In cities across America, Democrat governments are trying to prevent unvaccinated people from functioning in their communities. The problem is that it's becoming increasingly clear that the vaccinations don't work. How do you justify isolating people from society when it's the vaccinated who are in trouble?

In New York, people must have a "vaccine card" to go to restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and even music festivals that are held outdoors — and it's up to businesses to enforce it or face serious fines. One shot will be allowed for now.

San Francisco's rules are even more draconian. San Francisco requires people to show that they got both doses to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, and entertainment venues. Moreover, the order is framed so broadly that it can be read to cover any marketplace with a seating area for eating.

Los Angeles is contemplating a similar requirement for any retail store — which will definitely include grocery stores.

Wayne Allyn Root writes that Las Vegas has also demanded vaccine passports. Root points out that this economic madness:

About 50% of America hasn't taken the vaccine. That's no coincidence. Somewhere between 40% and 50% of America is never taking the vaccine. No matter what you say or do, the answer is still NO. We will not comply. [snip] So, think about what this all means. If government is dumb enough to demand vaccine passports, that means 40% to 50% of us won't eat at restaurants, or go to bars and nightclubs, or concerts, or conventions, or sports events. We won't buy anything at your retail stores anymore. Which means everyone is out of business. No business in America can take a 20% loss of sales, let alone 30%, or 40%, or 50%. They're all out of business. Which means tens of millions of Americans will lose their jobs. Total economic collapse will soon follow.

As we learned last year, though, leftists in government want power, and leftist citizens want safety. This combination means that none of them cares about economic consequences. They all assume that, somehow or other, there will always be a middle class to pay for it all.

What's going to be the real stopping point for this madness is a dawning truth: the vaccines don't work. And when I say dawning, I mean that the mainstream media are catching on to this fact. Bloomberg wrote about this problem, and the über-leftist SFGATE, a San Francisco outlet, reprinted it:

Anecdotes tell us what the data can't: Vaccinated people appear to be getting the coronavirus at a surprisingly high rate. But exactly how often isn't clear, nor is it certain how likely they are to spread the virus to others. And now, there's growing concern that vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to serious illness than previously thought. [snip] Authors of a CDC case study said this might mean that they were just as likely to transmit Covid-19 as the unvaccinated. Even so, they cautioned, as more people are vaccinated, it's natural that they would also account for a larger share of Covid-19 infections and this one study was not sufficient to draw any conclusions. The incident prompted the CDC to reverse a recommendation it had issued just a few weeks earlier and once again urge the vaccinated to mask up in certain settings.

As I write this, Jesse Jackson and his wife, both vaccinated, are in the hospital with COVID. Innumerable other people are, too, especially in Israel, the most vaccinated country in the world.

It's not a mystery why this is happening. Very early on, we were told that the reason mRNA vaccines never got past the animal research stage was that, while the vaccines worked wonderfully against a specific virus strain, they made the animals more vulnerable to any related virus strains. Now the vaccinated won't get one form of the virus (yay!) or, at least, won't get too sick from that form (rah!), but they're super vulnerable to everything else (booooo).

All of this leaves a big question: as word of this problem gets out, how are Democrats going to justify increasingly aggressive mandates. Will the public accept this totalitarianism when the vaccine not only doesn't work against the initial COVID variant but makes people more vulnerable to all other strains?

Image by Andrea Widburg.

