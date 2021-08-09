Leftist hypocrisy reaches its apex with attacks on Ron DeSantis

Of all the hypocrisy leftists have dished out lately, the hardest to stomach is the hypocrisy of their stance on COVID. Leftists trumpet their concern for the economy, while their lockdowns lead to massive job loss. The leftists howled at President Trump's comment about s-hole countries, but their COVID policies are increasing poverty in Africa. Leftists claim to be against discrimination but want to segregate the unvaccinated, a move that lawyers are recommending against. The final straw is the opening of the border and letting in thousands of illegal aliens, many of whom are COVID-positive while rebuking citizens for not cowering in their homes behind masks.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is having none of it. This week, he berated Joe Biden for opening the border and importing COVID from around the world. There were cheers and applause as Governor DeSantis announced at a press conference that he didn't want to hear a blip about COVID until Biden did his job and secured the border.

Governor DeSantis makes an excellent point. He signed an executive order banning vaccination mandates and vaccination passports. He banned school mask mandates. He was one of the first governors to lift his state's lockdown. Governor DeSantis's unregulated approach has resulted in Florida enjoying a flourishing economy and lower COVID numbers than California or New York, two states with some of the strictest COVID regulations in the country. One would think Ron DeSantis would be regarded as a hero for doing so well with his state during the pandemic, but one would be wrong.

Governor DeSantis has been harshly criticized for months for his policies. It doesn't matter how well Florida is doing; all that matters is that he is not toeing the administration's line on COVID. However, COVID is not a woke virus attacking only conservatives, nor is it carried only by people who voted for Donald Trump. This virus has caused a pandemic, which is, by definition, a disease prevalent around the world. Only the liberal left of the United States could possibly think that letting in thousands of illegal aliens carrying COVID is less harmful than Governor DeSantis's sensible policies to restrict the harm lockdowns and mask mandates have caused.

Pandra Selivanov is the author of The Pardon, a story of forgiveness based on the thief on the cross in the Bible.

Image: Ron DeSantis by Gage Skidmore. CC BY-SA 2.0.

