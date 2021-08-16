Biden administration turns into a dumpster fire of blame-evasion

Sheer cowardice has always been a Biden hallmark, so it might at first glance seem to be why Joe Biden is now in hiding as Afghanistan's collapse, the biggest foreign policy failure since Vietnam, engulfs the news.

But evidence is mounting that something different is going on: The Biden team is splintering into some kind of internal warfare and trying to conceal its disarray. Victory, after all, has a thousand fathers, as JFK used to say, and defeat is an orphan. The Bidenites aren't stupid enough to believe their own propaganda about the Afghan horror being a news-cycle nothingburger, something that can be gone and forgotten if they can stay away from the cameras for a few days. They know this is a defeat of epic proportions.

So we are indeed seeing signsof an administration in disarray.

Take this report:

Ron Klain wanted Biden to rush back to DC yesterday afternoon to the Situation Room but Jill stepped in saying that Biden could ‘project his leadership’ from anywhere, per WH official — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 16, 2021

Any president with a lick of common sense would heed an experienced old hand like Klain. Being absent during a crisis is the sort of thing that Konstantin Chernenko or Leonid Brezhnev, or maybe Boris Yeltsin, deep in his cups, would do. Aides would force those guys to wheel out, even if they were pulling out near-corpses, as had been done in the case of Chernenko.

Jill, though, is Mrs. Edith Wilson with the likely incapacitated Joe. She calls the shots, and dotard Joe meekly goes along. Never mind what the rest of the Biden team is seeing: What Edith wants, Edith gets. That's trouble right there.

Joe being Joe, he's trying to blame President Trump for his own fiasco. It's not taking hold, so his lieutenants are scrambling.

Start with Biden's loyalest lieutenant, a woman who'd lie about anything to service Old Joe.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki has "gone on vacation." Vacay Jen decided to take the week off and let underlings answer the inevitable hard questions that are coming of a media that is gradually waking up to the reality of Joe. Joe could use her at a time like this, given her colossal capacity to spin and lie, but she's suddenly made herself scarce.

It's weird stuff indeed given that the leftist press made mincemeat of Sen. Ted Cruz for taking a Cancun vacation at a time when Texas was experiencing fierce storm. Jen seems to think she's going to be immune to that. What's more, she was last seen making this video, making this guy the face of the White House policymaking. Memes like this are going out now.

Who’s advising Biden on Afghanistan? pic.twitter.com/WvFmQ0Eyaz — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) August 14, 2021

It's a bad look.

It gets worse. Kamala Harris is apparently in open rebellion with Joe, arguing that Joe's trying to pin the disaster on her, same as she got with the border crisis. A bluecheck tweeted this:

Harris was reportedly pressed to give an update on Afghanistan to the American people but refused.



White House source says Kamala Harris could be heard screaming today: “They will not pin this s*** on me!” — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 16, 2021

And of course, she was very much involved. But like Joe, she doesn't want to take responsibility for the disaster:

Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed Sunday that she was the last person in the room before President Joe Biden made the decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan.



Harris says she had key role in Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal decision https://t.co/KS3yhfMQm8 — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) August 15, 2021

Imagine what relations must be like between Joe and Kamala in this disaster -- You told me to, no, you told me to, don't pin this stuff on me. It must be horrible.

Joe and his media allies made a big deal about all the wonderful harmony and comity within this administration, but the Afghan fiasco reveals just how badly plastered together these venal, leftist creatures are. One can soon likely look forward to Pentagon offiicials attempting to evade blame or point fingers at one another, and same with the CIA swamp things. This is one lovely group of failures. The fallout is likely to continue so long as Joe tries to evade blame for this one and can't count on the media to carry water for him this time.

Image: Rosa Pineda, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0