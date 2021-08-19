Joe Biden crisis management, Chicago-style

Ole Joe says it's Trump's fault. Chuck Todd tells viewers that the debacle would have been worse under Trump. French president Emmanuel Macron talks about needing a "robust" response to the coming Afghan migration into Europe whatever that word, "robust," means. General David Petraeus describes the fall of Kabul as catastrophic. You think? Then there's that picture of a weary-looking George W. Bush. Poor George; he seems to regret that things have turned out this way.

These astonished elites should start doing Mike Lindell–style commercials for the world's most comfortable armchairs as they are ensconced watching and commenting 'neath furrowed brow on Afghanistan going to hell in a handbasket. A million people lost here; a million people lost there. A human tragedy too big to comprehend? No problem. Chuck Todd can tell us about how world population growth is going to lead to an even more catastrophic global warming disaster anyway.

Buck up! History shows us there is always an upside to this kind of catastrophe. For example, Chairman Mao built Communist China's military-nuclear-industrial complex by exporting practically all of China's agricultural products to pay for it; thus, around fifty million Chinese people starved to death. But, hey, look at China now, going great — guns and all those wonderful iPhones — so it must have been worth it. Just imagine what kind of great phones we'll have once Xi Jinping fills the Afghanistan void and beyond and gets permanent hold of the Middle East.

My wife asked my grandson, who is a high school sophomore, about his classes. He said he wished he'd gone ahead and gotten world geography out of the way because everyone says it is "super boring." The results of a street corner poll of where Kabul is located probably doesn't point to anything optimistic.

In the grand scheme of world haphazardness, my guess is that nobody inside or outside the elites sincerely cares or knows much of anything about Kabul or Afghanistan. Such places are just bothersome, distant hot spots to be exploited for power, kind of like blighted inner-city neighborhoods around Chicago.

Years back, speaker of the House Tip O'Neil told us that all politics is local. I'm sure that's what those abandoned Afghans are thinking just before that machete makes contact. From the global messianic elite point of view, Afghanistan and places like it are merely backwater neighborhoods suffering from "ignorance deserts." Think of Biden and his elite ilk as the Lori Lightfoots for world peace.

Spruce Fontaine is an artist and retired college art instructor.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.