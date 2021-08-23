If you want to know how much the Deep State hates you...

We Americans focus tightly on our federal elected officials. We become fanatical about our presidential candidates and scrutinize closely our senators and House members. But when it comes to the agencies that really run the government, the best we can do is contact our senators about the officials who need Senate approval. We have no say at all over the vast army of unnamed employees. Trump's presidency, though, revealed how powerful these unelected people are...and how much they hate us. Exhibit A for today is General Michael Hayden, former director of the NSA and director of the CIA — under George W. Bush.

Hayden's Twitter feed reveals how very deeply and profoundly this former military officer and government official hates that half (or more than half) of America that voted for Trump. He shows the same animosity we saw with Peter Strzok when he wrote his married girlfriend that he could "smell" the Trump supporters at Walmart.

Here are some examples of what you'll find on his feed. For one thing, if you don't want to take a vaccine that even the MSM is conceding is potentially dangerous, he wants you out of the country and, preferably, dead:

Good idea https://t.co/pn6xcWTtc8 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 22, 2021

He thinks it's a wonderful idea to flood America's communities with young Afghan men:

As a reminder, young Afghan men were responsible for the majority of the huge number of sex crimes in Germany and Austria after Angela Merkel invited them into Europe. But Hayden, who probably lives in a leafy enclave safe from poorer neighborhoods, thinks it would be great for them to live in your neighborhood.

And there's that Trump-hatred:

He lies. And lies. And lies. https://t.co/1IMmtVbzVa — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 12, 2021

Really. He’s an asshole. Pure and simple. https://t.co/LqWugQj4fh — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 19, 2021

Think about it: General Hayden is saying it's an "a------" idea to protect civilians and equipment before you pull out the military (without even bothering to notify your allies). I'd expect more from someone with a prior military background.

And while Hayden is still obsessed with hating on Trump, he doesn't have a bad word to say about Biden, the architect of the unfolding disaster in Afghanistan.

When J.D. Vance, who is running for Congress, said Americans should come first, Hayden essentially cursed his congressional chances:

That’s amazing. You’re not gonna be in Congress. https://t.co/gTfm4WHLcu — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 19, 2021

He reads race into South Carolina's governor signing into law the new "Open Carry with Training Act":

Any reason for an all white audience? https://t.co/0IAnn9aZFG — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 14, 2021

27.3 percent Black in the state https://t.co/0IAnn9aZFG — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 14, 2021

What in the world does race have to do with this?

And of course, Hayden calls Tucker Carlson a Nazi:

He looks like a Gestapo agent https://t.co/IBQB4jXewc — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 12, 2021

But here's the thing about Hayden: this guy is not a Democrat. He considers himself a standard-bearer of true Republicanism. He is the perfect reminder that there is a monoparty in Washington, D.C., one that ranges politically from slightly left to far left. Trump challenged that establishment, and the establishment tried to destroy him — and, with January 6 as the weapon, is trying to destroy Trump's supporters, too.

Congress has pretty much abandoned most of its lawmaking functions. After it's picked Americans' pockets by demanding hugely high taxes to fund leftist projects and local boondoggles, it hands the real law-making responsibilities to the various agencies. In addition, agencies such as the DOJ, FBI, CIA, and NSA have extraordinary power over American lives. (E.g., the NSA just admitted to unmasking Tucker Carlson or the DOJ/FBI witch hunt for people who "paraded" on January 6.)

Congress, which we elect, is doing a lousy job looking out for our interests by passing the buck to people who, whether they're Democrat or Republican, hate traditional, core American values. Hayden thinks a congressional candidate who believes in putting his own countrymen first should lose in favor of...another Tlaib? AOC? Omar? All these people would happily kick Americans to the curb.

Next year, during the primaries, make sure you let candidates know that one of the things that's important to you is getting rid of Deep Staters who despise the American people and American values. It's time to make it clear that, under the American constitutional system, we don't work for them; they are civil servants who work for us.

Image: Andrea Widburg using a public domain photo.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.