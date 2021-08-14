If you remember Saigon 1975

In a few days, we may see the Taliban flag over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. What a way to remember the 20th anniversary of 9/11! Once again, we defeated the enemy, stayed for a while, and then handed them the victory they couldn't win on the field.

By the way, I disagree with those who say that we were "nation building" in Afghanistan. Our presence was strategic, a military base in a region that we need to be present in.

Yes, Representative Mike Rogers is right, and we will call it Biden's Saigon:

U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. "For months, I have pressed President Biden for a plan to avoid the very situation that is now happening in Afghanistan. Now, American lives are at risk because President Biden still doesn't have a plan. Weeks ago, President Biden promised the American people that we would not have a Saigon moment in Afghanistan — Now, we are watching President Biden's Saigon moment unfold before us. "The turmoil happening in Afghanistan is a surprise to no one. Unfortunately, I believe the worst is yet to come. "Our allies are watching as Afghanistan rapidly deteriorates and President Biden still claims he does not regret his unconditional withdrawal. Make no mistake, the consequences of President Biden's haphazard withdrawal will be felt for decades. "All we needed was a plan to avoid this very moment. Mr. President, where is the plan?"

Where's the plan? No plan — just we have to do it differently from how Trump did it. "I am not Trump" is all we heard from the guy hiding in the basement. Yes, indeed, he is not Trump, as we learn every week at the gas station, watching the border, and now in Afghanistan.

What happened after we handed Vietnam to the communists in 1975? They were emboldened in Central America, Cuban troops were running around in Africa, Iran collapsed, and we started hearing all of those jokes about the U.S. being a paper tiger. Maybe all of those aforementioned things would have happened anyway, but projecting weakness did not help.

God only knows what happens now. Fasten your seat belt, because it will be turbulent.

