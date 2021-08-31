I thought that everyone wanted to get out of Afghanistan....

In the interest of full disclosure, I supported leaving a force and air base in Afghanistan. This is not because I believe in "endless wars" but rather because I believe in "endless terrorism." In other words, the terrorists get a vote and they usually choose to stay in the business of terrorism. We may choose to leave but they choose to follow us.

Today, we learned that Americans want out but not the Biden way, as we see in a new poll:

With fewer than 4 in 10 Americans approving of President Joe Biden's handling of Afghanistan, there is overwhelming bipartisan support for keeping U.S. troops in the country until all Americans and Afghans who aided the United States during the 20-year war have been evacuated, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds. Although President Joe Biden has held firm that all U.S. troops must be out of the country by Tuesday, regardless of whether the evacuation mission at hand is complete, Americans broadly disagree, according to the poll.

Of course. What American wants to see his country humiliated in this fashion or leave our people behind enemy lines?

Once again, we see how wrong the experts turned out to be.

Add to this picture the depressing scene of an aging president who won't answer questions. The media is asking about a situation that involves the lives of U.S. citizens, Afghan cooperators who are likely to get punished, and women who will be mistreated. No answer.

Where are the feminists? Why aren't they calling on President Biden to support the women of Afghanistan? Total silence.

So here we are and most Americans are not happy with where we are.

