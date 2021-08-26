I guess we'll go back to talking Three Wise Men on January 6th

As a kid growing up in a Cuban Catholic home, I remember waking up on January 6th and rushing to see gifts the Three Wise Men had left us. Kids in the U.S. had Santa Claus and we had Gaspar, Melchior, and Balthasar, the three men who brought gifts to the baby Jesus.

Last January 6th, some people got out of control and charged the U.S. Capitol. It was immediately called an "insurrection" and got President Trump impeached.

So where are we now? It appears that a lot of people, especially in the news media, have a little explaining to do, as Julie Kelly wrote:

The Justice Department now seems to be prepping the ground for a major letdown. “The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result,” Reuters reported August 20. Nearly all of the cases, four former and current law enforcement officials said, are “one-offs” while roughly five percent are associated with so-called militia groups. “FBI investigators did find that cells of protesters, including followers of the far-right Oath Keepers and Proud Boys groups, had aimed to break into the Capitol. But they found no evidence that the groups had serious plans about what to do if they made it inside,” the unnamed sources told Reuters.

So something happened but not an effort to overthrow the U.S. government or an insurrection.

Looking back, my gut feeling turned out to be right. I recall going locally on TV and saying that I did not think the rioters were Trump supporters. Why not? Because violence and chaos were never part of Trump rallies. Did you ever hear of Trump supporters burning cities or attacking the police? Secondly, I always wondered about Capitol security. How could a major U.S. federal building be this unprotected? What if real terrorists with bombs had actually attacked the Capitol?

So drop the probe unless we are looking into who decided to leave the Capitol unprotected.

Thank God that we are getting our January 6th back -- the day that brings back so many childhood memories in Cuba.

