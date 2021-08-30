Hunter Biden -- A legend in the art community

What do Hunter Biden’s art and the Clinton Foundation have in common? We’ll circle back to that in a moment.

First, let’s take a look at what happened to the Clinton Foundation since Madame Secretary Box-Wine lost the presidential election of 2016. Surprise, surprise, its donations have all dried up. But the foundation is still chartered to provide worldwide charity. Have its donors suddenly become less charitable -- all of them? Don’t the friends of the Clintons still revel in the joy of helping others -- and getting the tax deductions? Or were the donors actually after something other than the fulfillment of helping others? Don’t answer that -- it was a rhetorical question.

While “Lunch-Bucket” Joe was the vice-president, his son Hunter had limitless business opportunities. As revealed by Hunter’s laptop, “the big guy” was even getting a 10% cut. I believe the mob calls that “wetting his beak.” But there was no influence peddling. That would be wrong, and Genuine Joe never does anything wrong. Besides, as the MSM endlessly informed us, those allegations have all been debunked. “There’s nothing to see. Please move along.”

Now that Joe has ascended to the presidency, Hunter has miraculously become a world-renowned artist. He is so well respected in the art community that his paintings can earn as much as a half a million bucks each. Hunter specializes in abstract art, which coincidently doesn’t have to look like anything in particular. But I’m sure he’s very talented -- in fact world class -- at painting things that don’t look like anything. I’m sure it’s also just a coincidence that his art dealer has Chinese connections. But again, “There’s nothing to see. Please move along.”

I wonder if Hunter’s art will still be fetching such high prices after Joe checks into a nursing home for the memory challenged? Don’t answer that either -- that’s another rhetorical question. I’m sure we’ll find out soon enough. Joe is just one more international crisis away from an Article 25 visit to a retirement community. Vice-president Cackles is thoughtfully there to help him with the transition.

So, back to our original question: What does Hunter’s art sales have in common with the Clinton Foundation? The former is not selling priceless works of art, and the latter is not helping those in need. They are both selling influence. The art and the foundation are merely instruments to launder bribes. We know this to be true because the donations to the Clinton Foundation dried up when the Clintons no longer had influence to peddle. Likewise, I predict that Hunter’s art will suddenly become less valuable as soon as Joe leaves office.

Many of the above questions were rhetorical in nature. They were rhetorical because everyone already knows the answers. That is everyone except the DoJ -- which has an amazing lack of curiosity when it comes to Democrats and their money.

The fact that both the Clinton and Biden schemes operate in the open with such impunity is an indictment of the DOJ and its various enforcement agencies. The DoJ is either hopelessly compromised, or it’s the most incompetent law enforcement organization in the world. If it’s the former, it should be shut down and its leaders prosecuted for obstruction of justice. If it’s the latter, perhaps they should take some remedial training. I hear there are a number of good on-line classes in criminal justice.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He currently writes at the American Free News Network (americanfreenewsnetwork.org). He can be followed on Facebook or reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: MaxPixel