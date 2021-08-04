How is it playing in Texas?

The current Texas legislature session will end on August 8 and the new one starts the next day. The governor will continue to start new sessions until he signs the vote integrity law or they run out of money to support the Texas gang in Washington. My money is on Governor Greg Abbott winning this contest. The governor has time and the votes to move on. The Democrats in Washington do not have the votes and depend on someone paying their hotel bills.

The Texas Democrats were visited by fellow liberals over the last couple of days. It's nice but won't change a thing. It's sort of like your friend leaving you a voice mail after you got an eviction notice: "Bro, I'm sorry to hear that and we'll be thinking of you"

Last, but not least, Senator Joe Manchin is not supporting the "For the People Act". My guess is that the people of West Virginia are not into federalizing elections.

They are not getting help from President Biden either. He seems focused on an infrastructure bill and the Delta variant has not helped the Texans get their phone calls returned in Washington.

Even Beto, the self appointed defender of voting rights, is showing a little anger. This is what he said:

“We have not gotten to that level of urgency that this crisis demands from us,” O’Rourke said in an interview ahead of the march.

I guess not, my friend Beto.

To my knowledge, there is no polling data on how this detour to Washington is playing back in Texas. My gut feeling is that the Democrats have not gained many votes but have put their fellow legislators in competitive districts in trouble. Add redistricting to the mix and it won't be pretty.

A liberal friend at church, who voted for Senator Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 primary, put it this way: "Okay, you made your point. Come home and do something about it in 2022."

One way or another, they will return to Texas. My only question is whether anyone will show up to greet them.

