Has there ever been a President as cold-hearted as Joe Biden?

No. There never has. No previous president in US history has been as willing to sacrifice America, American lives, and American power and standing in the world solely for political purposes. Are his traitorous actions purely political? Perhaps his motives are personal as well.

Biden has been selling his soul for money for decades; to China, to Ukraine, to Pakistan. How else can he explain his massive wealth and multiple mansions on a salary of $174k? He cannot. See Peter Schweitzer’s book Profiles in Corruption. Chapter 3 is about Joe Biden:

“The Biden family partners are often foreign governments, where the deals occur in the dark corners of international finance like Kazakhstan, China, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Ukraine and Russia. Some have even involved taxpayer money.”

And later in chapter 3:

“The Biden family’s apparent self-enrichment depends on Joe Biden’s political influence and involves no less than five family members: Joe’s son Hunter, daughter Ashley, brothers James and Frank and sister Valerie.”

Read Schweitzer’s book. For the Bidens, as Ilhan Omar is fond of saying, it was always and only about the Benjamins.

In just seven months Biden has created seven disasters. Every sentient American surely knows by now about Biden’s plagiarism, his pathological lying about everything from his law school record to his fabricated exploits around the world. Everyone surely knows by now of Hunter Biden’s depravity, all of which China has proof of (as did the FBI in December of 2019).

Just as the truth about the covid vaccines is strictly suppressed, so was the depth and breadth of the Biden family’s corruption. The media, print and electronic, deranged by their irrational hatred of Donald Trump, covered up the truth about the Biden family’s unscrupulousness.

We have the media and their big tech partners in crime to blame for the calamitous failures of this illegitimately installed president. We will suffer the reverberations of his open borders, energy regression, inflation and the horrors unfolding in Afghanistan for decades to come.

Does Biden care how his diktats and policies have hurt millions of Americans? Not one bit; he revels in the damage he is doing. He finally has the power he has lusted after for decades, but his sabotage will embolden jihadists around the world for the foreseeable future. Biden has single-handedly ushered into power and armed a vast terrorist state.

How could a man view the carnage he is responsible for in Kabul and publicly blame President Trump? How on earth could he compare the loss of his own son from brain cancer to the loss of those thirteen young people he condemned to death?

Now Biden is warning of another terrorist attack on our troops who are sitting ducks at that regional airport in Kabul because of him! This level of callousness cannot be explained by his cognitive decline. Those of us who have lived with aging parents with dementia know that their core qualities become startlingly more pronounced. Joe Biden has always been a racist and a bully. He has always been in the business of politics strictly for the money. He owes China, Pakistan, Ukraine and who knows what other corrupt nations for his unearned wealth and as president he is now paying them back. He just handed Afghanistan to China and Pakistan. For money he is betraying our country and troops. For money he has kickstarted WW3.

Lara Logan said on Jeanine Pirro’s program Saturday night:

“These people [the Biden administration] have a special place in history. They will go down as the most evil people that have ever led this country and have ever led American people to their deaths because when you betray one ally you betray all of your allies and if you empower one of your enemies you empower them all. There is not an American alive today who isn’t less safe because of what this administration has done.”

She is exactly right. None of this would be happening if Trump were still President. The southern border would still be closed. We would still be energy independent, Afghanistan would be more stable than at any time in the last twenty years with a scheduled, conditioned withdrawal that would have evacuated the Americans and our troops safely.

Those thirteen young people would still be alive. Their blood is on the hands of all of those Trump-deranged people who did everything in their power, legal and illegal, to defeat Trump. Their blood is on the hands of every Biden voter. They should have known better. They should never fallen for the left’s propaganda so cleverly devised to induce mass psychosis. Biden and his entire cabinet must resign or be impeached for they have perpetrated the most egregious crime against this country in US history.

