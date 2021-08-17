Fools, meet the evil you elected

We tried before the election, to get you to see Biden for what he is. Evil, arrogant, self-centered, and bereft of any qualities of statesmanship or even good judgment. You didn't listen. You believed the media stories — that the laptop was fake; that he was in his bunker, rather than campaigning, because of the evil virus; and that he wanted to heal the country and knew how to do it.

Guess you've graphically gotten your comeuppance now. Argue all you want that Trump wanted out of Afghanistan. That is true, but would he have left like this? Nope! He would have left from a position of strength that he could amply back up with action at the first hint of trouble. He would have gotten our equipment, our manpower, and our allies and interpreters to safety if there was a need to. He would have had a plan, and the plan would have worked. He would not have sacrificed so much for so infinitesimal a reward.

Now we have chaos, an unimaginable number of people about to be slain, women and children throughout the country enslaved, and violent hate against our country germinating into future acts of terror. We have enacted an endgame that clearly leaves the sacrifice of so many of our soldiers, the maiming of so many more, in vain.

While Biden hides and Gen. Milley obsesses over CRT in the military, a country that we worked to help for 20 years, spending $90 billion or more on, goes up in a puff of desert dust, its president fleeing with a helicopter-load of cash. As the Taliban swarm the cities, people are trying so desperately to leave that they are climbing the outside of airplanes, only to fall to their deaths.

We have no leadership at our own helm, so our ship of state is tossed by ever-growing, storm-driven waves. That seems to me to be an apt metaphor for what is happening in our country.

It's not just Afghanistan. It's also COVID, which anyone with half a brain can see is spinning out of control, with all the government entities involved trying desperately to support a lie, which is that we have vaccinated it to obliterate it. No, we haven't.

We've vaccinated it into finding another way to survive, as viruses do. We've vaccinated people with a dangerous substance, and strong-armed everyone into buying into the narrative whether it makes sense or doesn't. And it doesn't. The result — more misery and death because of these very vaccines — is coming. It may take another year before what's happening can no longer be denied.

I pray my fears are unjustified, but more and more, what I read and watch seems to back up every dire prediction the MSM and techies have censored. So, just like the president's statement that we wouldn't see people trying to escape the embassy by helicopter from the roof, we will get the visceral confirmation of the vaccination lie, when more and more people's immune systems are irrevocably compromised by these vaccines.

There is nobody at the helm, and the roughening seas are growing angry. What's next? Will China now be emboldened to take Taiwan? Do we even have a plan if they try? What did we do when they took Hong Kong? Oh...nothing! What's going on in Iran? How're those nukes coming?

How about our schools? We slap mask mandates upon our children, despite no evidence that they need a mask and ample evidence that masks harm children. We embed CRT, teaching hate.

Then there's the border. All you need to do is imagine if the border were the edge of your own property, and your local government declared there were no property rights, so come on in! Camp out on the lawn. Defecate on the sidewalk! Mi casa es su casa, even if I have no idea who you are, where you came from, or what diseases you're bringing to my front porch. Trash it at will!

While you're at it, take the house, too. After all, you are more important than we are. We who worked for what we own need to just give it up so every other person lucky enough to have arrived on the property can have as much.

It's time, kids and idiots out there, to wake the bleep up. Pay attention! Your own kids' future may just depend on you exercising your brain to look at more than the next cute animal video, Insta-picture, or Facebook post.

Image: Internet meme.

