Finally! A Republican said what needed to be said about Biden’s border
In just six months, Biden’s destroyed jobs, presided over a 30% interest in gas prices, made America energy-dependent again, unleashed transgender madness, and aimed aggressive racial attacks against Whites. The worst thing he’s done, however, was to open the southern border, destroying American sovereignty and violating federal immigration law. Finally, though, Rep. Chip Roy (D. TX) had the courage to say, albeit delicately, that Biden and his Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas need to be impeached.
When Biden took the oath of office, he swore that he would “faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Under Art. I of the Constitution, Congress has the sole authority to enact the laws of the United States and, if it decides to do so, to rescind them.
The president’s responsibility is limited to enforcing the laws to the best of his ability. Depending on available resources and the political temperature of the time, he may put more energy into enforcing one law than another. What the president cannot do is blatantly violate a law. By doing so, he exceeds his power under the Constitution and, rather than protecting and defending it, he tramples it and puts American citizens at great risk.
In this case, Biden has blatantly overthrown America’s immigration laws. There’s not even a pretense now that the people streaming in from all over Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East are “refugees.” The administration deliberately dumps these alien invaders in communities across America regardless of whether they’re infected with dangerous, or are cartel members, sex traffickers, people being trafficked, rapists, or terrorists.
The Constitution, in Art. II, Section 4, states that “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” Allowing a foreign invasion of one’s country easily comes within the category of Treason, and violating the entire immigration code slots right into the category of “high Crimes.”
Finally, six months into a crime spree that would make any convicted felon jealous, Chip Roy took a small step towards impeachment. It began with a Twitter thread:
A thread by Chip Roy
THREAD: PRELIMINARY JULY BORDER NUMBERS
(USBP only, subject to increase)
Total encounters: 205,029
Total known gotaways: 37,400
1.3 million for FY 21 so far
Largest monthly encounter number since 2000. Total is bigger than every full-year total since FY21
Breakdown below:
RGV Sector
Encounters - 81,034
Got Aways (known/recorded)- 5,219
Del Rio Sector
Encounters- 34,553
Got Aways (known/recorded)- 9,737
El Paso Sector
Encounters- 20,736
Got Aways (known/recorded)- 4,203
Tucson Sector
Encounters- 18,960
Got Aways (known/recorded)- 9,792
San Diego Sector
Encounters- 16,094
Got Aways (known/recorded)- 4,053
Yuma Sector
Encounters- 15,095
Got Aways (known/recorded)- 682
Laredo Sector
Encounters- 9,177
Got Aways (known/recorded)- 1,383
El Centro Sector
Encounters- 5,565
Got Aways (known/recorded)- 942
Big Bend Sector
Encounters- 3,815
Got Aways (known/recorded)- 1,389
Now, take that and factor this in:
CBP agents and officers have seized more than 8,500lbs of fentanyl during the first 9 months of FY21
That's not only an increase of 234% year over year
It's enough to kill everyone in America five times over, (since 2mg can be fatal)
Add in the fact that we know that cartels and coyotes use and "recycle" children to abuse our asylum system
Add in the fact that we know that cartels are making millions per day in human and sex trafficking off this administration
It's only going to get worse with this crisis
Add in that vaccinated Americans are being forced to mask up while people with COVID are being dumped in places like La Joya, TX
Add in that thousands of CBP employees have tested positive & at least 33 have died from COVID because @POTUS & @VP aren't enforcing Title 42
And while House Dems are obviously complicit in this monstrosity, remember that @RepHerrell and I introduced a discharge petition to force a vote on this OVER THREE MONTHS AGO.
Yet only 149 House Republicans have signed it – where are the other 60+? (clerk.house.gov/DischargePetit…) It's time to draw a line in the sand, for the sake of our country, our communities, our kids, and those who seek to come here.
It’s time to impeach @SecMayorkas for failing to uphold immigration law, enforce Title 42, and secure our border. We demand a secure border and safe neighborhoods.
It's our country. These are our terms.
While Roy spoke of impeaching Mayorkas, it was Jesse Kelly who responded to the thread by saying that Biden too deserves to be impeached:
What Joe Biden is doing at our border is impeachable. It’s more impeachable than Watergate. This is an attack on the sovereignty of America and it’s coming from the Oval Office.— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 2, 2021
Republicans should move to impeach after 2022. https://t.co/g9S0wbpaGa
Roy agreed:
Co-sponsor. #ImpeachBiden #ImpeachMayorkas https://t.co/8zuIkXDB0m— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) August 2, 2021
A hashtag is not a ringing endorsement or loud cry for impeachment. However, considering how cowed Republicans are (I assume it’s because of the way Democrats have spun January 6 as an “insurrection,” rather than the same type of scuffle in which Democrats routinely engage), this is a start. I would add that Kamala Harris, as border tzar, needs to be impeached too. The fact that she did nothing to stem the flow makes her equally culpable.
IMAGE: Drone reveals thousands of illegal aliens under a bridge in Texas. Twitter screen grab.