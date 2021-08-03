Finally! A Republican said what needed to be said about Biden’s border

In just six months, Biden’s destroyed jobs, presided over a 30% interest in gas prices, made America energy-dependent again, unleashed transgender madness, and aimed aggressive racial attacks against Whites. The worst thing he’s done, however, was to open the southern border, destroying American sovereignty and violating federal immigration law. Finally, though, Rep. Chip Roy (D. TX) had the courage to say, albeit delicately, that Biden and his Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas need to be impeached.

When Biden took the oath of office, he swore that he would “faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Under Art. I of the Constitution, Congress has the sole authority to enact the laws of the United States and, if it decides to do so, to rescind them.

The president’s responsibility is limited to enforcing the laws to the best of his ability. Depending on available resources and the political temperature of the time, he may put more energy into enforcing one law than another. What the president cannot do is blatantly violate a law. By doing so, he exceeds his power under the Constitution and, rather than protecting and defending it, he tramples it and puts American citizens at great risk.

In this case, Biden has blatantly overthrown America’s immigration laws. There’s not even a pretense now that the people streaming in from all over Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East are “refugees.” The administration deliberately dumps these alien invaders in communities across America regardless of whether they’re infected with dangerous, or are cartel members, sex traffickers, people being trafficked, rapists, or terrorists.

The Constitution, in Art. II, Section 4, states that “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” Allowing a foreign invasion of one’s country easily comes within the category of Treason, and violating the entire immigration code slots right into the category of “high Crimes.”

Finally, six months into a crime spree that would make any convicted felon jealous, Chip Roy took a small step towards impeachment. It began with a Twitter thread:

A thread by Chip Roy THREAD: PRELIMINARY JULY BORDER NUMBERS

(USBP only, subject to increase) Total encounters: 205,029 Total known gotaways: 37,400 1.3 million for FY 21 so far Largest monthly encounter number since 2000. Total is bigger than every full-year total since FY21 Breakdown below: RGV Sector Encounters - 81,034

Got Aways (known/recorded)- 5,219 Del Rio Sector Encounters- 34,553

Got Aways (known/recorded)- 9,737 El Paso Sector Encounters- 20,736

Got Aways (known/recorded)- 4,203 Tucson Sector Encounters- 18,960

Got Aways (known/recorded)- 9,792 San Diego Sector Encounters- 16,094

Got Aways (known/recorded)- 4,053 Yuma Sector Encounters- 15,095

Got Aways (known/recorded)- 682 Laredo Sector Encounters- 9,177

Got Aways (known/recorded)- 1,383 El Centro Sector Encounters- 5,565

Got Aways (known/recorded)- 942 Big Bend Sector Encounters- 3,815

Got Aways (known/recorded)- 1,389 Now, take that and factor this in: CBP agents and officers have seized more than 8,500lbs of fentanyl during the first 9 months of FY21 That's not only an increase of 234% year over year It's enough to kill everyone in America five times over, (since 2mg can be fatal) Add in the fact that we know that cartels and coyotes use and "recycle" children to abuse our asylum system Add in the fact that we know that cartels are making millions per day in human and sex trafficking off this administration It's only going to get worse with this crisis Add in that vaccinated Americans are being forced to mask up while people with COVID are being dumped in places like La Joya, TX Add in that thousands of CBP employees have tested positive & at least 33 have died from COVID because @POTUS & @VP aren't enforcing Title 42 And while House Dems are obviously complicit in this monstrosity, remember that @RepHerrell and I introduced a discharge petition to force a vote on this OVER THREE MONTHS AGO. Yet only 149 House Republicans have signed it – where are the other 60+? (clerk.house.gov/DischargePetit…) It's time to draw a line in the sand, for the sake of our country, our communities, our kids, and those who seek to come here. It’s time to impeach @SecMayorkas for failing to uphold immigration law, enforce Title 42, and secure our border. We demand a secure border and safe neighborhoods. It's our country. These are our terms.

While Roy spoke of impeaching Mayorkas, it was Jesse Kelly who responded to the thread by saying that Biden too deserves to be impeached:

What Joe Biden is doing at our border is impeachable. It’s more impeachable than Watergate. This is an attack on the sovereignty of America and it’s coming from the Oval Office.



Republicans should move to impeach after 2022. https://t.co/g9S0wbpaGa — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 2, 2021

Roy agreed:

A hashtag is not a ringing endorsement or loud cry for impeachment. However, considering how cowed Republicans are (I assume it’s because of the way Democrats have spun January 6 as an “insurrection,” rather than the same type of scuffle in which Democrats routinely engage), this is a start. I would add that Kamala Harris, as border tzar, needs to be impeached too. The fact that she did nothing to stem the flow makes her equally culpable.

IMAGE: Drone reveals thousands of illegal aliens under a bridge in Texas. Twitter screen grab.