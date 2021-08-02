Fauci and Pelosi both believe that calling a virus a ‘pandemic’ suspends constitutional rights

Forget about the Constitution and the God-given rights it affirms, at least according to St. Anthony Fauci and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Over the weekend, they announced that due to the less lethal but more contagious Delta Variant of COVID-19, those rights mean nothing. Hysterical fear has always been the wannbe tyrant’s best friend.

Appearing on ABC TV’s This Week, responding to a set-up question by substitute host Jonathan Karl that positioned Republican governors as villains standing on the way of mask and vaccine mandates, the highest-paid bureaucrat in the federal government averred that “the spread of infection” impacts everyone, “when you are dealing with a public health situation… a person’s individual decision…. You very well may infect another person…. So in essence, you are encroaching on their individual rights.”

The Speaker of the House, meanwhile, tweeted out yesterday that the widely distrusted CDC has the power on its own to deprive landlords of their contractually due rent payments from tenants. This, after she failed to get an extension of the moratorium passed by the elected legislatve body she leads.

The CDC has the power to extend the eviction moratorium. As they double down on masks, why wouldn't they extend the moratorium in light of delta variant? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 1, 2021

In stating this, the Speaker contradicted a ruling from the Supreme Court:

Congress extended the ban in December for a month, but then the Biden Administration extended it three times through Saturday despite rulings from several judges that the CDC had exceeded its authority. Last month Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the liberals in maintaining a stay on a lower-court injunction reversing the ban. Justice Kavanaugh wrote that he agreed the CDC acted unlawfully but allowed the moratorium to continue so rental assistance appropriated by Congress could have more time to be distributed. But he said a “clear and specific congressional authorization (via new legislation) would be necessary for the CDC to extend the moratorium past July 31.”

The irony of Pelosi taking this position was noted by others on Twitter:

The Supreme Court just ruled the opposite not too long ago. https://t.co/Z1G7PqkP44 — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) August 1, 2021

Speaker of the House urging an executive branch agency to openly defy the Supreme Court. Remarkable. https://t.co/6Os8SxEDBV — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 1, 2021

Photo credit: Rumble video screengrab

Hat tip: The Last Refuge and The Right Scoop