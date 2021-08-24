Dr. Jill and the fall of Biden

Fox & Friends Weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy is catching a lot of flak for saying over the weekend what many of us noted during the campaign: that Joe Biden’s loved ones should have spared this rapidly declining man the ordeal (and shame) of serving as POTUS when his health was obviously not up to the task. Mike Miller of RedState quotes her from last Sunday:

“I look at this and I think, well, we had a president who was impeached over a phone call. This looks like a much more impeachable offense, if you ask me.[…] “But when you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder, who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly, this, you know, mentally frail, in this position?” “And that’s, yes, of course, the media, many people are saying you had some people on your show this week who were suggesting it was Susan Rice and Obama, and maybe Valerie Jarrett.” “I’m sorry, as a political spouse [Campos-Duffey is married to former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WS), who abruptly retired in November, 2019], I can’t help but look at Jill Biden. “No one knew better his state of mind than Jill, Dr. Jill Biden. And if you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband, to love her husband, and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in. I think she failed the country as well.”

Rachel Duffy: “When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder, who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?…I can’t help but look at Jill Biden” pic.twitter.com/Hj461MDeD3 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 23, 2021

As the debacle of abject surrender in Afghanistan unfolds and worsens, the commander in chief is barely working, frequently hidden away from the public, and quite obviously not up to they job.

Among those who can’t handle the truth: Jill Biden’s press secretary:

This is disgusting. @RCamposDuffy and @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they'll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the🗑️where it belongs. https://t.co/emBFCwKDiV — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) August 23, 2021

Also:

"The first lady's press secretary on Monday called for an apology from Fox News and weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who over the weekend said Jill Biden had failed the country by letting her husband run for president." https://t.co/TpmtDsoEmS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 23, 2021

“Dr. Jill Biden” long ago revealed that she is highly interested in titles (and presumably, position):

The issue of Jill Biden’s educational honorific isn’t new. As long ago as 2009, the Los Angeles Times devoted a story to the subject. From the piece by Robin Abcarian: “Joe Biden, on the campaign trail, explained that his wife’s desire for the highest degree was in response to what she perceived as her second-class status on their mail. ‘She said, “I was so sick of the mail coming to Sen. and Mrs. Biden. I wanted to get mail addressed to Dr. and Sen. Biden.” That’s the real reason she got her doctorate,’ he said.”

Of course, I am not privy to the private conservations of the president and first lady, but given the frank admission that Mrs. Biden was animated by a lust for title in obtaining a doctorate in education with a term paper-length “dissertation” from a third tier school of education, I tend to see her as Lady McBiden, pushing and manipulating her hapless near-ward to keep[ her own grip on perks, title, and prerogatives.

Like the rest of the world, I am stunned by the utter incompetence of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, with no notice to anyone, no thought to logical sequence (keep Bagram AFB open until evacuation is complete, for instance), no evidence of anything other than a blanket order: Get out now!

I can’t help but wonder if there was a conversation between Dr. Jill and her senescent charge, in which she said words to the effect, “Well, you’re president, aren’t you? You can give the order and get us out of Afghanistan. Just tell the military to stop everything else and Get Out Now!”

It’s happened before with Edith Wilson. It might well be happening now.

Photo credit: Twitter screengrab