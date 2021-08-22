Do the people who rushed to get the COVID shot have buyer's remorse?

There are many troubling aspects to the COVID vaccines and the growing mandates for them. Here I'd like to focus on one that is rarely discussed.

To begin with, when these unapproved vaccines were first made available to the public on an emergency basis, many people rushed headlong to get one. They were in a near panic. I saw this myself. This was due, to a large extent, to the panic whipped up in the mainstream media. The COVID virus was reported to be deadly. Its death toll (which we now know was highly inflated) was used to induce fear. Then the early adapters relied completely on pronouncements from the vaccine manufacturers and health authorities like Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Trust the science, it was said. The vaccines were both effective and safe.

Unfortunately, the population (and their primary care physicians) were denied the opportunity to hear alternative opinions on these novel vaccines from credible immunologists and other scientists. All views contrary to the official party line were squelched by the media and censored on social media. Thus, the decision to take a COVID vaccine early on was, at best, based on the word of the experts or, at worse, the emotion of fear.

As time moved on, however, alternative opinions and facts on the vaccines began escaping from the media bubble and from under the censorship of Big Tech. This new information included evidence showing that 1) the vaccines are not nearly as effective as advertised; 2) the survival rate from COVID is over 99 percent; and 3) a troubling number of people have experienced serious side effects, up to and including death. And it doesn't end there. Credible scientists like Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccine technology, are raising the alarm about the potential of serious long-term side-effects from these vaccines.

To be sure, although this information is out there, censorship is still going on. It's just not as effective as it once was.

One has to wonder: given the information now available, how many of those who were vaccinated early have regrets? Not that it matters. The mRNA from the injection is in them and can never be removed. It's doing whatever it does, for good or ill. Hopefully, it's for the good, with no serious long-term side effects. But nobody can give an assurance of that. Anyone who says otherwise is either ignorant or lying.

A rhetorical question: How many of the vaccinated would have taken the jab if they knew then what they know today? Don't expect many to admit having "buyer's remorse." They're in a "no retreat" position. The decision they made to get vaccinated is irreversible. Many will likely have a strong psychological need to defend the COVID vaccines regardless of emerging evidence to the contrary. Still, if they now feel that getting vaccinated was perhaps dicey, they can at least think long and hard about getting the booster shots, which are being pushed by Big Pharma and the CDC. That at least would be an informed decision, whichever way they decide.

Image: Triggermouse via Pixabay, Pixabay License.

