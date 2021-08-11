Disaster mounts in Afghanistan and Joe Biden takes his foreign policy cues from Rodney King

Nobody likes the war in Afghanistan, but Joe Biden's solution -- a sudden U.S. pullout, complete with a 9/11-anniversary courtesy schedule for the Taliban's convenience, is shaping up to be a U.S. disaster.

According to the Washington Post:

The Biden administration is preparing for Afghanistan’s capital to fall far sooner than feared only weeks ago, as a rapid disintegration of security has prompted the revision of an already stark intelligence assessment predicting Kabul could be overrun within six to 12 months of the U.S. military departing, according to current and former U.S. officials familiar with the matter. One official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the issue’s sensitivity, said Tuesday that the U.S. military now assesses a collapse could occur within 90 days. Others said it could happen within a month. Some officials said that although they were not authorized to discuss the assessment, they see the situation in Afghanistan as more dire than it was in June, when intelligence officials assessed a fall could come as soon as six months after the withdrawal of the U.S. military. “Everything is moving in the wrong direction,” said one person familiar with the military’s new intelligence assessment.

The first five words of that lede are wrong.

Biden isn't preparing for anything. He's rigidly continuing on track toward the disaster with no modification in plans. The Pentagon is crossing its fingers and saying that yeah, they know the trainwreck is coming, but "no particular outcome is inevitable."

A passive policy of 'watch and see.'

Yet Biden isn't changing course, and he says he has 'no regrets' about his sudden pullout decision. Here's his response to the oncoming Armageddon:

“Look,” Biden told reporters at the White House, “we spent over a trillion dollars over 20 years. We trained and equipped, with modern equipment, over 300,000 Afghan forces. And Afghan leaders have to come together.”

Afghan leaders have to come together? That's the plan? It sounds like "Can't we all just get along?" to paraphrase Rodney King, as the new U.S. superpower foreign policy. Biden always did like plagiarizing more eloquent people.

Translation: They're being abandoned, and the U.S. is going to leave that hellhole same way it left Saigon.

This isn't the only idiocy coming from the Biden administration about this pending disaster, either. Get a load of this one: