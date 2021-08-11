Disaster mounts in Afghanistan and Joe Biden takes his foreign policy cues from Rodney King
Nobody likes the war in Afghanistan, but Joe Biden's solution -- a sudden U.S. pullout, complete with a 9/11-anniversary courtesy schedule for the Taliban's convenience, is shaping up to be a U.S. disaster.
According to the Washington Post:
The Biden administration is preparing for Afghanistan’s capital to fall far sooner than feared only weeks ago, as a rapid disintegration of security has prompted the revision of an already stark intelligence assessment predicting Kabul could be overrun within six to 12 months of the U.S. military departing, according to current and former U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
One official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the issue’s sensitivity, said Tuesday that the U.S. military now assesses a collapse could occur within 90 days. Others said it could happen within a month. Some officials said that although they were not authorized to discuss the assessment, they see the situation in Afghanistan as more dire than it was in June, when intelligence officials assessed a fall could come as soon as six months after the withdrawal of the U.S. military.
“Everything is moving in the wrong direction,” said one person familiar with the military’s new intelligence assessment.
The first five words of that lede are wrong.
Biden isn't preparing for anything. He's rigidly continuing on track toward the disaster with no modification in plans. The Pentagon is crossing its fingers and saying that yeah, they know the trainwreck is coming, but "no particular outcome is inevitable."
A passive policy of 'watch and see.'
Yet Biden isn't changing course, and he says he has 'no regrets' about his sudden pullout decision. Here's his response to the oncoming Armageddon:
“Look,” Biden told reporters at the White House, “we spent over a trillion dollars over 20 years. We trained and equipped, with modern equipment, over 300,000 Afghan forces. And Afghan leaders have to come together.”
Afghan leaders have to come together? That's the plan? It sounds like "Can't we all just get along?" to paraphrase Rodney King, as the new U.S. superpower foreign policy. Biden always did like plagiarizing more eloquent people.
Translation: They're being abandoned, and the U.S. is going to leave that hellhole same way it left Saigon.
This isn't the only idiocy coming from the Biden administration about this pending disaster, either. Get a load of this one:
If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.
Khalilzad's mission in Qatar is to "help formulate a joint international response to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan," according to the U.S. State Department.
He plans to "press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement, which is the only path to stability and development in Afghanistan," the State Department said.
Does the Taliban care about stability and development? Cripes, they're the Taliban! Stability and development is the last thing they've ever wanted. The more chaos and destruction, the better.
Here's what they're doing right this minute:
Some civilians who have fled Taliban advances have reported that the insurgents imposed repressive restrictions on women and burned down schools.
There have also been reports of revenge killings in areas where the Taliban have gained control. The insurgents have claimed responsibility for killing a comedian in southern Kandahar, assassinating the government's media chief Kabul and a bombing that targeted acting Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, killing eight and wounding more. The minister was not harmed in the attack.
The intensifying war has driven thousands of people to Kabul, and many are living in parks without adequate access to water and other necessities in the summer heat. The fighting has also increased the number of civilian casualties.
Yep, but rest assured the Taliban is all in for not being a pariah on the global stage and all about stability and development. The maniacs are ignoring the claimed commands to cease from their 'commander' and the U.S. is pitifully bombing the place from another country to add to the chaos and misery.
Does this sound like Biden knows what he's doing? It sounds like things are going to get bad, very bad, and very soon, thanks to his 'leadership.'
Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License