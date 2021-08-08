Did the CDC Director just kill the rationale for vaccine passports?

Dr. Rochelle Walensky has been making the media rounds. During her most recent appearance on CNN, The Conservative Treehouse caught her making a startling admission: The vaccines neither prevent people from catching COVID nor from spreading COVID. At most, they simply reduce the severity of the symptoms people experience if they do catch COVID. From this statement, Sundance draws the logical conclusion: Why should people get vaccine passports if they are both as contagious and as vulnerable to contagion as their unvaccinated cohorts?

Here’s the video during which Walensky makes that all-important admission:

Let me say that having more mild symptoms is nothing to sneeze at. If that’s all that the vaccination does – and if it doesn’t have all the negative long- and short-term effects that worried people point to (there’s lots of debate) – having a less symptomatic virus is a good thing. But it’s certainly not a reason to go full authoritarian against those citizens who don’t get vaccines. As Sundance explains,

If a vaccinated and non-vaccinated person have the same capacity to carry, shed and transmit the virus – with or without symptoms – then what difference does a vaccination passport or vaccination ID make? According to the CDC TODAY, both the vaxxed and non-vaxxed person walking into a restaurant, store, group, venue or workplace present the exact same risk to other people there, so how does the presentation of proof of vaccine make any difference?

Looked at from that perspective, there can be only one reason for the Democrats’ fanatic effort to require people to have vaccine passports to function in the world. Indeed, one Illinois school superintendent went so far as to demand that the unvaccinated in his district wear yellow “I am not vaccinated” badges. That reason is to separate society’s wheat from society’s chaff.

The wheat is the Democrats who crave Big Government and those passive citizens who will immediately fall in line. The chaff is the people who want to think for themselves and refused to be bullied into injecting experimental substances into their bodies.

And yes, it’s true that Blacks and Latinos are the most likely people to refuse vaccines but their race gives them a pass from being relegated to chaff status. It’s only onery, free-spirited, Second Amendment supporting, independent White people who need to be identified. Oh, wait. Not just identified. They also need to start losing their rights, jobs, access to their money, food, etc.

After reading about the Illinois school superintendent I mentioned above, the talented cartoonist behind Plutønium Press sent me a cartoon that I’ve been sitting on for two days. Why have I been doing that? Because that cartoon analogizes that superintendent’s conduct (and, by extension, the Democrats’ vaccine passport fetish) to the Nazis. Here at American Thinker, we don’t like to cheapen the Holocaust by comparing every Democrat actor or action to the Nazis. However, two things happened today to change my mind.

The first is the realization that this whole vaccine press, in addition to being unconstitutional to my way of thinking, has no scientific basis at all. It can only be punitive, making “bad people” immediately identifiable, just as the Nazis did with the Jews and their yellow stars.

The second is that Rabbi Michael Barclay wrote an opinion piece for PJ Media expressly analogizing those vaccine passports to the yellow badges or stars that Jews in Europe and the Ottoman Empire had forced upon them, not just during the Nazi era, but for roughly 1,500 years:

Usually a yellow hat, armband, or patch, it marked the Jew for persecution by the rest of society. It was a public sign that the wearer could be persecuted by the general populace with impunity. A symbol of a “lesser class” of human beings, it gave permission for others first to degrade, then to restrict business, and ultimately to injure and even kill the wearer. [snip] Required public markings of shame have always led to persecution, yet more and more local and state authorities and businesses are requiring these “yellow badges” (as an example, it is impossible for the non-vaccinated to go on any number of vacations including cruises from California), and these requirements, God forbid, may become federal law. What concerns me most are the parallels to the authoritarian regimes of history. Almost every time, for two millennia, these markings for one group of people have led to institutionalized persecution.

Rabbi Barclay has one recommendation: Fight back, whether you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Just as King Christian of Denmark allegedly donned a yellow star when the Nazis demanded that all Jews in the conquered kingdom do so, now is the time for all constitution-loving Americans to speak out. “The time is now,” he writes,” for all people of faith, those dedicated to personal freedoms, and students of history to reject the application of demanding vaccine passports as business and governmental policy.”