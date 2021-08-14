Democrats are going vaccine crazy

Leave it to far-left New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to be the first in the country to roll out the tyranny of mandated vaccine passports masquerading as prudent public health policy.

It's becoming apparent that de Blasio and his fellow commissars in the Democrat party have not thought through the ramifications of this policy as it impacts their key constituencies: Blacks and Latinos, both of whom are very reluctant to take the jab. Black New Yorkers are the least vaccinated group, with a 31% participation rate.

Boston mayor Kim Janey (the city's first African-American mayor) apparently didn't get her marching orders from the DNC and voiced her objections to the idea of mandatory vaccine passports. She was pressured into backpedaling on equating the passport to slavery, but her opposition to the vax passport remains. However, in a fit of political schizophrenia, she incredibly is requiring that all Boston city employees (many of whom are minorities) be vaccinated!

The resistance to vaccine passports is gaining momentum in Europe but has yet to gain much traction in the United States.

Our best hope to defeat the vaccine passport tyranny, especially with woke Democrat politicians, is to amplify the racial anti–mandatory vax grievances of their minority constituents, especially in the current era of Critical Race Theory fanaticism. An effective technique would be to perform an act of political jujitsu on Dem politicians (especially white male Dem elected officials) by charging them with racism for advancing such policies.

The charge of "racism" is akin to Kryptonite to Democrats. Think of how Gov. Ralph "Blackface" Northam of Virginia squirmed when confronted with the racist Halloween party picture he took part in when in medical school.

Opponents of authoritarian vaccine passports and mandatory vaccination must paint proponents of these policies as racist segregationists, including both Democrats and their RINO collaborators. Another group of conservatives is using another effective tactic to attack these policies: comparing this infringement on our rights to the Chinese Communist Party's iron-fisted enforcement of their social credit system.

The Democrat party responds only to identity politics, and RINOs such as Mitt Romney are more than happy to play along with them, as his participation in Black Lives Matter marches demonstrates. Therefore, if anti-vaccine passports are to be effective, we must take a page from Saul Alinsky's playbook, Rules for Radicals, and turn the race card back on them.

I submit that Alinsky's Rule #4 will be especially effective:

"Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules."

Rule #13 will also work:

"Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. "

By framing these vaccines passports and the politicians promoting them as "racist," we stand the best chance of rolling them back. Let's get to work!

Cicero2020 is a pseudonym.

Image: Vaccine passport. Rawpixel license.

