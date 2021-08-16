Dear Media: You got what you wanted and what you worked for. Happy now?

Our despicable mainstream media did everything in its vast and coercive power to see Joe Biden elected president.

President Trump was a madman, they said, a Hitler, and a host of other ridiculous charges that were patently untrue. He was, and history will show, that he was the best president since Ronald Reagan.

But the media hated him because he wasn’t one of their imagined exalted elite.

So they lied, cheated, and stole an election in order to put the dementia-ridden Biden in the oval office.

In seven months, Biden has pretty much destroyed America! The open border has welcomed what will be a million migrants from around the world by the end of the year, many of them sick with a panoply of diseases long ago eradicated in America, and bringing in new variants of COVID. While Americans are ordered to mask up and be vaxxed, these people arriving at our southern border, welcomed by the Biden regime that has tied the hands of ICE and the Border Patrol, are mask- and vax-free. Eleven Democrat senators just voted against mandating that they be screened, tested, masked and vaxxed before being allowed in to roam about the country. How’s that for hypocrisy? Biden is purposefully altering the demographics of the U.S. with the single-minded goal of making the Democrat party the ruling party in perpetuity. He and his partners in crime care not a bit about the American people. They care only about cementing their control over the 330 million citizens who call his nation our home.

As if the breach of our southern border by hundreds of thousands of people seeking what Biden promised – shelter, health care, the vote – was not enough of a treasonous act, he has caused massive inflation; by killing the Keystone pipeline and letting Russia have theirs. The Nord Stream2, which Trump had sanctioned, will enrich Putin’s Russia for decades to come. It will also drive Germany toward Russia as, having nuked their own perfectly logical nuclear power industry, they need the oil and natural gas, which we could have sold to them. Shamefully, Biden is now begging OPEC to pump more oil. Just eight months ago, the U.S. was energy independent.

Biden’s border policy and his anti-energy policy is going to destroy the middle class. Clearly that is the grand plan. The more people dependent on government largesse, the more votes for Democrats.

But of course, the worst failure of all so far is Biden’s wholesale betrayal of every family who sent one of their own to fight in Afghanistan.

The Biden administration just said you-know-what to the thousands of those killed and/or maimed over that conflict over the past twenty years. He has sacrificed Afghanistan to the Taliban, he’s sacrificed to them the women and girls who will find themselves back in the seventh century. Biden did this with the malfeasance millions of us knew him as the man Robert Gates said has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

Biden and his team of incompetents did this, they re-enacted the U.S.’s retreat from Saigon in 1975, with Americans having to be rescued from the roof of the American embassy. That is happening now in Kabul. Shockingly, pigs flew and Jake Tapper at CNN actually uttered some true words on Sunday when speaking to the disreputable Anthony Blinken who foolishly tried to defend the regime’s total capitulation to the Taliban. But Tapper, too, is culpable. How could this happen? Thank the disgraceful media that so hated President Trump that they actually promoted and defended the man who will go down in history as the most incompetent, the most destructive president in U.S. history.

Did our left-media vet Biden? No. They covered up for him. They covered up his lifetime of sexual harassment of women and young girls. They covered up for his racism, his plagiarism, his lies about his own background. They covered up for his criminally corrupt son Hunter. They covered up his obvious dementia. They covered up for his lifetime of corruption. As numerous memes have effectively put out: “When a billionaire becomes president, the last thing on your mind should be seeing his tax returns. When a career politician with a salary of $174k has a net worth of $50m and owns multiple mansions, people should be asking how.” Biden has long been one of the most corrupt pols in D.C. All you have to do is read Peter Schweizer's investigative reporting to see the clarity of that. So who ordered Biden to turn Afghanistan over to China and/or Russia? Hmmm.

This president should be impeached now, as quickly as possible. He is using his office to destroy the United States and he’s doing it for personal gain, personal gain he has long enjoyed for selling out his country. And because he is a Democrat, he accomplished all this with the unquestioning help of our anti-American media. They may soon find themselves on the funeral pyre of totalitarianism. Can’t we just see Joy Reid and Jim Acosta screaming as they are hauled off to the camps: “But we loved you, we supported you, we protected you.” Tell it to the Nazi collaborators.

Our once blindly trusted media has been betraying the American people since Walter Cronkite declared the Vietnam War lost. It wasn’t - but the people believed him and we accepted defeat, condemning millions of Vietnamese, Laotian, and Cambodian people to death. There are millions today who believe what they hear on CNN and MSNBC no matter how egregious or guilty of omission their reporting is.

Those who pontificate on those outlets, as well as the three networks, are propagandists of the worst kind; they consider themselves worthy of deciding what news to which we can and cannot be exposed. They may well be the death of us all. They deserve only contempt, no respect. There are exceptions, of course, but they are too few and too often suppressed. But as for the catastrophic failure of the Biden administration so far, our mainstream media bears much of the responsibility. So benighted are they by Trump’s wisdom and expertise, they have rendered themselves enemies of “we the people.”

Image: Screen shot from Bloomberg Quicktake video, posted on shareable YouTube