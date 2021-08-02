Biden wants taxpayers to pay for lawyers for illegal aliens

The Biden administration believes that border violators have more rights than American citizens. If you or I try to enter our homeland from a foreign country, we are required to provide a negative COVID test, but an illegal entrant on the southern border faces no such necessity. And receives complimentary transportation to the destination of his/her/their choice courtesy of our taxes, to boot.

Illegal aliens wait on US side of the border for processing, food and accommodations, transportation to their intended destination, and even legal representation if Biden gets his way (YouTube screengrab)

While Americans are guaranteed legal representation in criminal cases regardless of ability to pay, when it comes to civil court proceedings, we’re all on our own. But if the Biden administration gets its plan passed, illegal aliens will benefit from taxpayer-funded lawyers in these civil cases, even though another law forbids such assistance. Anna Giaritelli reports in the Washington Examiner:

President Joe Biden proposed in his immigration plan released this week that Congress should make available $15 million to cover the costs of private lawyers for “families and vulnerable individuals,” with another $23 million to cover legal orientation programs administered by the Justice Department. The proposal, first outlined in Biden's fiscal year 2022 budget, is the first time that an administration has proposed covering such an expense, and the White House has not shared additional information. (snip) [Heritage senior fellow for homeland security Lora] Ries and [former federal immigration judge from the York Immigration Court Andrew] Arthur, a resident fellow in law and policy for the Center for Immigration Studies in Washington, a group that advocates for tighter restrictions on immigration, pointed to a passage in the Immigration Nationality Act that they said bars the government from spending its own money on legal representation in immigration proceedings. Section 292 of the law states that “in any removal proceedings before an immigration judge and in any appeal proceedings before the Attorney General from any such removal proceedings, the person concerned shall have the privilege of being represented (at no expense to the Government) by such counsel, authorized to practice in such proceedings, as he shall choose.” “An alien should pay for their own counsel, or there are many, many pro bono organizations and advocacy organizations that can represent them. The American taxpayer should not be paying for an attorney for someone who is removable,” said Ries. Ries and Arthur said it would not be fair to provide lawyers for people in immigration cases, which are civil matters, because U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents do not receive taxpayer-funded legal representation if they are the defendant in other civil matters, such as divorces or rent disputes.

The sums proposed would cover only a tiny fraction of the illegals violating our borders, ever since Biden threw out the welcome mat. Which means that the next stage will be expanding the funding because of the “crisis” of unrepresented illegals.

Don’t expect the agitprop media to cover this story now. But wait until the initial round of money is passed and court cases start being attended by taxpayer-funded legal counsel and then the money exhausted. That’s when you’ll see stories on CNN, MSNBC, and the alphabet networks featuring the cutest possible little children who face deportation because there wasn’t “enough” money for their lawyers. “Denied counsel and deported” will scream the headlines, preferably with a grieving parent or two separated from the child.

Hat tip: Ed Lasky