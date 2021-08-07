Biden tries to rewrite history

On Thursday President Biden gave out four gold congressional medals to honor officers who became victims of the January 6 takeover of the U.S. Capitol. He used the opportunity to attempt to rewrite the history of that day and of the election itself.

…A mob of extremists and terrorists launched a violent and deadly assault, on the people’s house, on the sacred ritual, to certify a free and fair election… …My fellow Americans, the tragedy of that day deserves the truth, above all else. We cannot allow history to be re-written…we have to understand what happened, the honest and unvarnished truth. We have to face it. That’s what great nations do, and we are a great nation…the threats, the violence, the savageness (sic)…My fellow Americans, let’s remember what this was all about. It was a violent attempt to overturn the will of the American people, to seek power at all costs, to replace the ballot with brute force…without democracy, nothing is possible. With it, everything is. So, my fellow Americans, must all do our part, to perfect, to profect, perpfpect (sic), and to preserve our democracy…

Let’s go over some of this line-by-line and see what is really happening.

…A mob of extremists and terrorists launched a violent and deadly assault, on the people’s house, on the sacred ritual, to certify a free and fair election…

But the election wasn’t “fair and free.” It was stolen and corrupt. That’s why the mob was there.

My fellow Americans, the tragedy of that day deserves the truth, above all else.

Indeed it does. That means, the truth of the stolen election, for the peasants with pitchforks were there to uncover the truth.

We cannot allow history to be rewritten.

Which is exactly what Biden and his party seek.

We have to understand what happened, the honest and unvarnished truth. We have to face it. That’s what great nations do, and we are a great nation.

Which is what the various state audits now going on are all about, a search for honesty -- and which Biden and the Democrats would shut down if they can.

It was a violent attempt to overturn the will of the American people.

No it wasn’t. It was an attempt to restore “the will of the American people,” which had been taken away from them by election fraud.

Without democracy, nothing is possible. With it, everything is.

In the case of this stolen election, therefore, that must mean, nothing is possible, in Biden’s own logic. Because a crooked democracy with sham, fake, corrupt “elections” -- that is what is no democracy at all.

You cannot have a real democracy without genuinely honest elections. It’s as simple as that.

Biden decries the takeover of the Capitol. But I ask, which is worse:

The takeover of the Capitol in January, or the takeover of the capital in November?

Obviously, the latter.

Image: Blink O'fanaye