Australia starts building 1,000-bed concentration camp for COVID 'regional quarantine facility'
Australia is planning ahead for mass detentions of people in the name of suppressing COVID. A thousand-bed facility that won't be ready until the end of the year is being constructed about a hundred miles inland from Brisbane, in Queensland, Australia. The left-wing Labor Party premier of Queensland celebrates the news:
BREAKING: A dedicated regional quarantine facility will be built at Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba. As we contend with the dangerous Delta variant, we need fit-for-purpose quarantine facilities. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/sv1qEHUL1Z— Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 26, 2021
That’s why we’ve taken decisive action to build this new 1000-bed, dedicated facility under a joint agreement between the Palaszczuk Government and the landowner @Wagner_Corp. Wagner Corporation expects the first stage of the facility to be delivered for use by the end of 2021.— Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 26, 2021
We are up against the highly infectious Delta variant that is sweeping the world.— Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 26, 2021
We need to take action.
That’s why we’re building a new dedicated quarantine facility at Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba. pic.twitter.com/m0JxkSbX21
Australia has already turned its military against its own citizens to hunt down protesters, and even a man who is COVID-positive and left his home. The loss of basic freedoms is being protested, but not by overwhelming numbers sufficient to dissuade the power-hungry politicians. The public, in fact, is being told by media to be grateful when a few liberties are conditionally restored:
#BREAKING: From September 13, NSW residents that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be given new freedoms.— 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) August 26, 2021
Residents of hotspots can leave home for an hour of recreation on top of their exercise hour, while people in other areas can meet five others outdoors.#9News pic.twitter.com/exbgztAbwQ
