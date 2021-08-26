« Biden's Afghanistan pullout is going to cost us | A group of unlikely heroes is lining up to fight tyranny in Australia »
August 26, 2021

Australia starts building 1,000-bed concentration camp for COVID 'regional quarantine facility'

By Thomas Lifson

Australia is planning ahead for mass detentions of people in the name of suppressing COVID.  A thousand-bed facility that won't be ready until the end of the year is being constructed about a hundred miles inland from Brisbane, in Queensland, Australia.  The left-wing Labor Party premier of Queensland celebrates the news:

Australia has already turned its military against its own citizens to hunt down protesters, and even a man who is COVID-positive and left his home.  The loss of basic freedoms is being protested, but not by overwhelming numbers sufficient to dissuade the power-hungry politicians.  The public, in fact, is being told by media to be grateful when a few liberties are conditionally restored:

Hat tip: Matt Vespa.

Photo credit: Twitter screen grab.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.