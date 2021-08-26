Australia starts building 1,000-bed concentration camp for COVID 'regional quarantine facility'

Australia is planning ahead for mass detentions of people in the name of suppressing COVID. A thousand-bed facility that won't be ready until the end of the year is being constructed about a hundred miles inland from Brisbane, in Queensland, Australia. The left-wing Labor Party premier of Queensland celebrates the news:

BREAKING: A dedicated regional quarantine facility will be built at Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba. As we contend with the dangerous Delta variant, we need fit-for-purpose quarantine facilities. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/sv1qEHUL1Z — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 26, 2021

That’s why we’ve taken decisive action to build this new 1000-bed, dedicated facility under a joint agreement between the Palaszczuk Government and the landowner @Wagner_Corp. Wagner Corporation expects the first stage of the facility to be delivered for use by the end of 2021. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 26, 2021

We are up against the highly infectious Delta variant that is sweeping the world.



We need to take action.



That’s why we’re building a new dedicated quarantine facility at Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba. pic.twitter.com/m0JxkSbX21 — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 26, 2021

Australia has already turned its military against its own citizens to hunt down protesters, and even a man who is COVID-positive and left his home. The loss of basic freedoms is being protested, but not by overwhelming numbers sufficient to dissuade the power-hungry politicians. The public, in fact, is being told by media to be grateful when a few liberties are conditionally restored:

#BREAKING: From September 13, NSW residents that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be given new freedoms.



Residents of hotspots can leave home for an hour of recreation on top of their exercise hour, while people in other areas can meet five others outdoors.#9News pic.twitter.com/exbgztAbwQ — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) August 26, 2021

Hat tip: Matt Vespa.

Photo credit: Twitter screen grab.

