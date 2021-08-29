America cannot be led by the weak and the woke

Many of us have been warning that it’s dangerous to elect a person and his party when they project weakness, show weakness, and are weak. And we’ve warned that, if a Party, its candidates, most of its elected politicians, and its media denigrate the military in front of the entire world they are only weakening our country.

Biden could immediately have exercised his power as the commander-in-chief of our military by explaining why we need a strong military. It would be one that would bring fear to our enemies, that he would be behind and willing to use to its fullest extent to protect our citizens and allies, and that he’d use to project our strength to do good around the world if we find military action to be in our nation’s best interest.

He didn’t do that. Instead, five days after he was inaugurated, Biden used one of his first executive orders, No. 14004, to announce that transgenderism must be protected in the military. Do you believe that sent shivers down the backs of Muslim terrorists?

Four days later, the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, issued a military-wide order lifting all restrictions on transgenderism. Do you believe that sent shivers down the backs of Muslim terrorists?

The following week, Austin issued another services-wide memorandum, this one ordering a “stand-down” across all branches of the armed forces to address “extremism” in the ranks. Do you believe that our enemies think the people now in charge of our government and military are serious people who one must be concerned about or afraid of?

In mid-March, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Department of Defense will prioritize lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex people in its decision-making processes. Did this bring fear to America’s enemies?

This is not to say that anyone in the LGBTQ+ community should be subject to discrimination. However, if these are your first and most proudly advertised acts that definitely sends a message to our enemies around the world. Especially those in the Muslim countries who do not think highly of the LGBTQ+ community.

Then we have the chairman of the Pentagon’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley, defending teaching the racist Critical Race Theory to Army cadets at West Point. He believes that these cadets should understand “white rage.” During a budget hearing before the House Armed Services Committee, he stated “I want to understand white rage, and I’m white, and I want to understand it.” Do you believe that sent shivers down the backs of Muslim terrorists and our enemies in China or Russia?

We’ve learned that the military was told on Wednesday of a possible terrorist attack on the Kabul airport coming in the next few days.

Did you know that we have a position in the Army called the Sergeant Major of the Army? The Sergeant Major is the highest enlisted rank in the Army.

What did the Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston tweet the morning of the bombing at the Kabul airport, a day after the warning that a terrorist attack is imminent? He tweeted about Women’s Equality Day and the importance of not just diversity in the Army but inclusion as well:

Diversity is a number - do you have people that don’t look or think like you in the room? Inclusion is listening and valuing those people. #WomensEqualityDay reminds us we’re smarter and more lethal when we come together as an inclusive, cohesive team. Our values demand it. pic.twitter.com/b72l2EcIn0 — SMA Michael Grinston (@16thSMA) August 26, 2021

With this abysmal execution of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, we can see how the weak and the woke actually lead. Biden and his administration acquiesce to every Taliban demand. Biden and his administration work with the terrorist group that harbored and helped Al-Qaeda with their attack on America on September 11, 2001.

Politico reported on Thursday that:

U.S. officials in Kabul gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the city’s airport, a choice that’s prompted outrage behind the scenes from lawmakers and military officials.

Yesterday in his brief speech about the bombings and the death of 13 of our soldiers and over 90 Afghani people Biden admitted that the Politico report could be correct. This means his administration essentially gave a kill list to the Taliban terrorist group. We know that Biden and his administration left all the biometric information in a database of the Afghans who worked with the United States housed at the Bagram Air Base which was given to the Taliban.

We also know that Biden and his Administration ceded control of the perimeter around the airport to the Taliban.

Many of us warned everyone about Biden’s weakness and his cognitive decline. For instance, why did it take him over 8 hours after the bombing and killing of our soldiers to address the American people yesterday?

This is the behavior of a failed leader and a failed administration.

This is the behavior of a weak and woke Joe Biden, a weak and woke Administration, and a weak and woke Democratic Party!

Renk is the host of the Live with Renk Show on Townsquare Media Stations in Michigan.

Image: Transgender soldier. YouTube screen grab.