A grandiose Rep. Cori Bush says the quiet part out loud

Rep. Cori Bush (D. Wokeistan) is an honest politician. She’s also narcissistic, histrionic, manic, intellectually corrupt, and has delusions of grandeur but, darn, if she isn’t honest. And the great thing about her honesty is that, when it comes to every Democrat, Progressive, and leftist politician, she says the quiet part out loud. We’ve all known about this quiet part: It’s the one that says that high-level leftists, the ones who want to take our cars, air conditioners, heating, health care, travel rights, and money, do not have to abide by their own rules. Rules are for the little people and, when it comes to Bush’s need for personal security guards while she’s defunding your police, Bush is happy to explain why she’s special.

I have a question for you: Have you ever seen a tax-the-rich, “at a certain point you've made enough money” leftist when he or she comes into money, redistribute a single penny of that wealth? I can’t think of a single one.

When Bernie Sanders, who yearns for Cuban socialism, started raking in money for his bucks, he bought a sports car and now owns three houses.

When Al Gore, who insisted that we must give up our cars, and heated-and-air-conditioned homes to save the world, made $330 million selling carbon offsets and unloading his Current TV channel to Al-Jazeera, which the oil-producing, slave-owning Qataris fund, he went big on big real estate. He didn’t redistribute a penny.

When Barack Obama (the one who said “at a certain point you've made enough money”) quickly escalated his net worth to more than $70 million dollars thanks to Netflix and book deals, he, like Gore, went on a real estate buying binge, including an oceanfront home right where the climate change is supposed to happen. He also didn’t redistribute his money.

And let's not even talk about the Clinton empire (although it's been winding down since Hillary couldn't get to the White House).

I could go on but the list is endless. Leftists, during their tenure in politics, push socialist redistributive policies. Then, when they hit the private sector, they get book deals and TV gigs, and give hugely compensated speeches, pushing all of them into being multi-millionaires. (Biden didn’t bother to wait until he left politics. He opted early to sell out his country.) And then, they hang onto it.

The message is that they’re special beings sent to the political world to save the little people through socialism. Once done, they can retreat to their multimillion-dollar Mount Olympus retreats, rub shoulders with Hollywood stars, attend royal weddings, and throw lavish birthday parties for themselves, complete with hundreds of servants (right until even they realize that’s tacky when their own party is back to masks and lockdowns).

When challenged over their hypocrisy, they always deny it, clothing themselves in a mantel of self-sacrifice. They’ll brush past the charges and remind everyone of all the good things they’ve done and about the money they give to charity (only a minute portion of their vast wealth, of course). But that’s not Cori Bush’s style.

Cori Bush is the first-term congresswoman from Missouri’s first congressional district (St. Louis, mostly). She is an RN, a pastor and, most importantly, a hard-left activist who came to political prominence following the Ferguson riots that followed after Michael Brown robbed a store, tried to steal a police officer’s weapon, and was killed in the resulting struggle. The BLM lie was that he had his hands up and said, “Don’t shoot.”

Bush rode that lie into Congress and has been one of the loudest advocates for defunding police all over America. Thanks to the effects of this policy, poor and middle-class people have been slaughtered in Democrat-run American cities in unprecedented numbers. Many parts of cities such as Chicago and New York are like war zones, only scarier.

Once in the House, Bush quickly joined the Squad, become one of its most outspoken members – and for that, we should be grateful because, as I said, Bush is honest. That’s why, when she asked about the exorbitant $70,000 she spent for personal security just in 2021, she didn’t mumble and stumble about denying it, deflecting the question, or talking about the good of the people.

No, that’s not Bush’s style. In manic fashion, complete with delusions of grandeur, she spelled it out: She’s special; you’re not. Her life means more and must be protected so that she can use her special energy pushing policies that deny you any protection. And if you don’t understand, you want her dead and there’s something wrong with you.

They would rather I die? You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die? You know because that could be the alternative. So either I spend $70,000 on private security over the last few months, and I’m here standing, here standing now, and able to speak, able to help save 11 million people from being evicted, or I could possibly have a death attempt on my life. And we’re also talking about the same exact people who say horrible things about me, who lie to build up their base and then because they lie about me, I receive death threats. Now, they don’t address the fact that I receive death threats after they go on air and say horrible things about me. But then they want to say “oh but she wants, she needs private security.” I have private security because my body is worth being on this planet right now, I have private security because they, the white supremacists, racist narrative that they drive into this country, the fact that they don’t care that this Black woman that has put her life on the line -- they can’t match my energy first of all - this Black woman who puts her life on the line, they don’t care that I could be taken out of here. They actually probably are OK with that. But this is the thing. I won’t let them get that off. You can’t get that off. I’m gonna make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life. And I have too much work to do, there are too many people that need help right now, for me to allow that. So, if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend $10 more on it, you know what, I get to be here to do the work. So, suck it up, and defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets, because we’re trying to save lives.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is your government at work.

IMAGE: Cori Bush explains why she’s special. Rumble screen grab.