﻿'Stand by your man' not something Kamala does well!

Former Secretary Clinton set the tone back in 1992: "I'm not sitting here some little woman standing by my man like Tammy Wynette."

It looks as if we are watching Kamala's version of Hillary's line. Of course, Hillary was talking about standing by her husband, the candidate. Kamala refuses to stand by her man, the president.

What do you do when you get tired of standing behind Joe Biden wearing that mask? Well, you can use your eyes or body language to tell the world that Willie Brown was right about this thing called the vice presidency. Or you can take a fancy plane out of town and tell everybody in Asia that the U.S. is as firm as ever in supporting our allies.

Well, we will see how this trip goes, but the lady vice president is on her way:

The vice president is expected to use the trip to communicate U.S. views regarding China's growing power and influence in the region — including the communist regime's efforts to take control of the South China Sea. Harris' Sunday plans following the long journey were not immediately clear. On Monday, she is scheduled to speak by phone with Singapore President Halimah Yacob and participate in a bilateral meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, according to The Associated Press. Harris and the prime minister are expected to field questions from reporters during a joint news conference, the AP reported. She is also scheduled to deliver a speech aboard a U.S. combat ship in Singapore, the report said.

We will see how the men and women on that combat ship react. I'm sure that they are watching their brothers in arms defending the Kabul airport.

To be fair, vice presidents take foreign trips. V.P. Harris is not the first. At the same time, I can't recall the last time that a #2 had a scheduled visit to the place that everyone is comparing Afghanistan to — i.e., Vietnam.

I can't believe they couldn't reschedule this one on the grounds that the V.P. needs to stay in Washington because there are urgent matters on the agenda. On the other hand, maybe President Biden was happy to see her go, given how unhappy she looks behind him.

"Stand by your man" not a song on the V.P. Harris playlist!

