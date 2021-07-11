Will Terry McAuliffe turn Virginia red?

In the current hothouse political debates about the course of the future of the United States, the shorthand phrase of Democrat Blue States vs. Republican Red States is in shorthand vogue.

The 2021 Virginia governor’s election is by many measures an extremely important test for the direction America will take going into the 2022 midterms and even the 2024 presidential race.

The Republican candidate, Glenn Youngkin, is today's equivalent of the best attributes of a modern Cincinnatus, a Roman citizen who left his farm to help Rome in a time of peril.

Youngkin is most definitely not a career politician as opposed to his opponent, Terry McAuliffe -- yes, that one -- a card-carrying member of the Clinton Inc. crime family.

The Virginia race can turn on many issues, including perhaps the Democrat embrace of Critical Race Theory, where a school board in Loudoun county ordered the arrest of fellow citizens exercising their First Amendment freedom of speech.

Or perhaps election integrity will burn bright, especially when a former CIA bureaucrat and current sitting member of Congress won reelection in VA-7 with magic beans, oops, I mean votes.

As a Virginia high school graduate from the famous historic peninsula of Hampton Roads that includes Jamestown, Williamsburg, and Yorktown, and who entered the military in 1965 at the dawn of the Vietnam War, and left active USMC service in 1975, at the end of the Vietnam war, the issue of war and peace touched my generation. The famous Oliver Wendell Holmes analogy about the U.S. Civil War comes to mind:

“We have shared the incommunicable experience of war, we have felt, we still feel, the passion of life to its top. In our youth, our hearts were touched with fire.”

However, few baby boomers, as my generation was known, actually served. Of about the 52 million boomers 2.7 million received the Vietnam service medal. Tragically, approximately only 30% of us are still alive.

American wars went on since 1975, with Desert Storm then Iraq and the soon-to-end the Afghan War. Consequently, it is doubtful a current war will impact the Virginia’s governor’s race.

However, in one critical respect, the issue of future war and peace is center square for military families, especially those Virginia voting families with loved ones currently serving especially on military bases in Virginia. From the Pentagon in Arlington County, to Quantico, the crossroads of the Marine Corps, to the largest Naval ase in the world -- Naval Station Norfolk -- to the historic USAF, Langley Field and the Army at Fort Eustis, the issue of preparing for combat is always present.

This is why “Terry” as his campaign now styles him, should go down in ignoble defeat in November 2021.

Even center-left honest Democrats accept that the Pacific may boil over with the Peoples Republic of China triggering armed conflict, war in the Pacific. China puts the PLA, the party Army, the Peoples' Liberation Army, in front of their naval plan and air forces PLAAF first, sounding a ready now war alert which is very real in China’s leadership’s own words

In his first order of the new year to the country’s armed forces, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need for “full-time combat readiness” and said the People’s Liberation Armymust use frontline frictions to polish troop capabilities. Xi, who also chairs China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), the top command body, said the PLA must be ready to “act at any second” as the country’s armed forces kicked off the year’s military training and exercises on Monday.

To our soldiers, sailors, air force personnel and Marines preparing for war is not an abstract cubicle commando debate. The question is, why does this resonate today in Virginia?

It is simple: Because the Clinton administration lusted for illegal Chinese money to win re-election in 1996. That's why 21st century state-or the art modern PLA weapons and combat technologies date from that year of their greedy perfidy.

In addition to strategic weapons, quoted below, the PLA, thanks to Clinton Inc. has had the most successfully military modernization and mobilization actions is history:

The People's Republic of China (PRC) has stolen design information on the United States' most advanced thermonuclear weapons. The Select Committee judges that the PRC's next generation of thermonuclear weapons, currently under development, will exploit elements of stolen U.S. design information. PRC penetration of our national nuclear weapons laboratories spans at least the past several decades and almost certainly continues today. The PRC has stolen or otherwise illegally obtained U.S. missile and space technology that improves PRC military and intelligence capabilities.

So when “Terry” tries to stand on his previous record as Virginia governor, all Virginia voters, but especially military and veteran families, should factor in his self-serving cozy greed with taking PRC money:

A federal law enforcement official said the inquiry included $120,000 in contributions that a New Jersey construction firm controlled by Mr. Wang made to Mr. McAuliffe’s 2013 campaign and inaugural committee. That official and a second law enforcement official, both of whom asked for anonymity to discuss the matter, said it was a preliminary inquiry of Mr. McAuliffe’s campaign donations, and they provided no detail about the nature and scope of any potential violations being scrutinized.

Of course, since The Year Of The Rat moved forward beginning in 1996, the fix is always in for Clinton, Inc. and their inner circle crimes to be officially covered up:

However, with the power of democracy and the individual empowerment of all voting citizens a message to China can be sent. As a word of caution, there is nothing wrong with transparent legitimate trade with China, just ask our Midwest farmers.

However, there is now a major opportunity in Virginia, in the year 2021, for my fellow citizens to send a message not just to Terry personally who is most definitely a validated Clinton running dog, but also to today’s PRC leadership: You lose because pernicious illegal money influence as a weapon of war can be soon seen as a huge liability for American pols.

