What do you mean, the virus mutates?

In a press conference on July 28, 2021, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stated that "[t]he big concern is the next variant that might emerge, just a few mutations potentially away, could potentially evade our vaccines."

For Walensky to say the CDC has a "big concern" that the COVID virus might be a few mutations away from being a version that is not susceptible to vaccines is likely a de facto admission that such mutations already exist.

This could explain the reason for the CDC's sudden shift in its recommendation that widespread use of masks should be reinstated. But beyond the mask policy change, there is a much more significant indication here. If we are now dealing with a version of the original COVID virus that cannot be rendered benign or killed by vaccines, then there are two significant conclusions:

– The resurgence of virus cases is not due to the unvaccinated as the politicians would like us to believe; the unvaccinated made the correct choice in avoiding inoculation. The new cases are from a virus mutation that has been caused by the DNA/mRNA-based vaccines. A vaccine forces a virus to mutate in order for the virus to survive — remember from Darwin's evolutionary theory, "survival of the fittest."

– Mandating use of the current vaccines on the market or any future untested vaccines should cease immediately. First, the vaccines now being distributed are likely ineffective in dealing with the current mutated viruses, and second, these vaccines are causing the ongoing mutations of the original COVID virus.

Billions of dollars may have been wasted on these vaccines that may have serious untested long- term medical issues and may be the cause of virus variants that are more dangerous and untreatable.

The better course, as many had recommended, would have been to leave the virus alone and treat the symptoms with readily available hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, or azithromycin, which were known to be effective in dealing with the original virus.

Have we not learned that government interference in arenas in which there are no certain solutions — e.g., use of not fully tested vaccines — always assures the worst possible outcome?

